#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
PGH doctors want further assessment of Sinovac vaccine before being administered
Members of All U.P. Workers Union Manila (UPWUM) demand the national government to provide healthcare workers with COVID-19 vaccines with high efficacy and effectiveness during a protest on Friday.
The STAR/Edd Gumban

PGH doctors want further assessment of Sinovac vaccine before being administered

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2021 - 11:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Doctors from the Philippine General Hospital are calling for further assessment of the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. before it is given to healthcare workers.

The PGH Physicians’ Association said Saturday in a statement that Sinovac’s CoronaVac should undergo further study by the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) “to facilitate individual informed decision-making.”

[PGH PA STATEMENT ON THE PLANNED ROLL OUT OF SINOVAC COVID-19 VACCINE] This is the statement of the PGH Physicians'...

Posted by Pgh PA on Friday, February 26, 2021

The HTAC is an independent advisory body created under Republic Act No. 11223 or the Universal Health Care Act which is mandated to study the clinical and economic value of new healthcare interventions and technologies coming into the country that are funded by the government.

PGH doctors are not the only ones calling for the HTAC to assess CoronaVac, with the Healthcare Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19 also saying that the government should await the recommendation of the body before using the vaccine.

But Dr. Nina Castillo-Carandang, a member of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG), said that an assessment by the HTAC is not yet required as the 600,000 CoronaVac doses that are expected to arrive in the country on Sunday are donations.

‘Sweeping disapproval’

The NITAG, a group of experts responsible for providing independent, evidence-informed advice to policymakers on issues related to immunization and vaccines, and the Food and Drug Administration issued contrasting recommendations on the use of CoronaVac for healthcare workers.

NITAG said it is safe and “beneficial” to frontline medical workers, while the FDA did not recommend its use by healthcare workers constantly exposed to COVID-19 patients, citing the 50.4% efficacy rate in trials among healthcare workers in Brazil.

The drug regulator, however, later clarified that frontline medical workers are not prohibited to receive the vaccine if they want to.

PGH doctors said that 94% of healthcare workers and employees at the hospital were willing to be immunized, “under the impression that the vaccine to be administered has undergone the proper evaluation process by the FDA, HTAC and NITAG.”

But they were surprised when they learned that the vaccine that would be given to them would be Sinovac’s CoronaVac, which they said was met with a “sweeping disapproval” rate of 95%.

“We recognize the efforts of the PGH Administration in hastening the vaccination process for its constituents. However, the vaccination plan should have been handled with more prudence and transparency,” PGH doctors said.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier teased that coronavirus shots developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech would be the first to arrive in the Philippines.

However, the shipment of these jabs, which the country would get through the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility, were delayed due to the lack of an indemnification agreement.

COVID-19 VACCINE PHILIPPINE GENERAL HOSPITAL SINOVAC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Procurement of Indian vaccine hits snag
Procurement of Indian vaccine hits snag
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Efforts to acquire COVID-19 vaccines from India have hit a snag after Indian authorities placed under lockdown an area where...
Headlines
fbfb
PGH health workers picket vs Sinovac vaccine
PGH health workers picket vs Sinovac vaccine
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Saying they deserved “only the best,” health workers of the Philippine General Hospital yesterday staged a protest...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte lessens non-working days for 2021
Duterte lessens non-working days for 2021
11 hours ago
President Duterte has amended the list of holidays for 2021, declaring fewer non-working days to spur economic recovery.
Headlines
fbfb
Mandatory jabs for troops legal &ndash; senators
Mandatory jabs for troops legal – senators
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The mandatory vaccination of soldiers is legal and not a violation of the Constitution, senators said yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
LTO issues order stopping MVIS for registration
LTO issues order stopping MVIS for registration
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office has issued an order stopping the private motor vehicle inspection system or MVIS as a requirement...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
IATF eases travel requirements
IATF eases travel requirements
1 hour ago
The government’s pandemic task force has eased travel requirements in adopting uniform rules for travelers.
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila, 9 other areas under GCQ for March
Metro Manila, 9 other areas under GCQ for March
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Metro Manila will be spending another month under general community quarantine along with eight other areas, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: NBI to solely probe drug shootout
Duterte: NBI to solely probe drug shootout
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
To avoid partiality and bias, President Duterte has designated the National Bureau of Investigation as the sole agency allowed...
Headlines
fbfb
Experts OK Sinovac use for health workers
Experts OK Sinovac use for health workers
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Despite earlier concerns over its efficacy, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac has been approved for...
Headlines
fbfb
Human rights watchdog to Philippines: Let in international probers
Human rights watchdog to Philippines: Let in international probers
By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
An international rights organization dared the Philippine government to let international probers look at drug war killings...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with