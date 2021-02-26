#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines reports 2,651 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 4 months
A barangay official mans the entrance of Barangay 178 in Pasay City to limit the movement of residents on February 25, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Individuals infected with COVID-19 in the Philippines reached 571,327 after the Department of Health reported 2,651 more cases Friday, the biggest single day rise in more than four months. 

Latest data from the DOH showed that the number of active cases in the country stands at 34,498 or 6% of the total.

The agency also logged 561 additional recoveries, pushing the total number of COVID-19 survivors in the country to 524,582.

The death toll, however, rose to 12,247 after 46 more people succumbed to the coronavirus disease.

What’s new today?

  • The Philippines recorded the highest number of daily cases since October 17, when the country has 2,673 additional cases. 
  • The country’s National Immunization Technical Advisory Group is recommending the use of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for health workers.
  • Military personnel who opt not to get the Sinovac COVID-19 shots allocated for them will have to pay for the vaccine that they will get, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said.

