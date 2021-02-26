Philippines reports 2,651 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 4 months

MANILA, Philippines — Individuals infected with COVID-19 in the Philippines reached 571,327 after the Department of Health reported 2,651 more cases Friday, the biggest single day rise in more than four months.

Latest data from the DOH showed that the number of active cases in the country stands at 34,498 or 6% of the total.

The agency also logged 561 additional recoveries, pushing the total number of COVID-19 survivors in the country to 524,582.

The death toll, however, rose to 12,247 after 46 more people succumbed to the coronavirus disease.

