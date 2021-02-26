AFP: Troops can refuse Sinovac, but would have to pay
MANILA, Philippines — While all troops are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said Friday that they can choose not to get the Sinovac shots allocated for them, but they would have to pay.
“Our soldiers can choose a different vaccine brand,” AFP spokesperson MGen. Edgard Arevalo said in Filipino during a briefing aired on state-run People’s Television. “But since these are not the vaccines allotted for the AFP, they would need to pay for the vaccine brand that they would get.”
It is unclear how this would work as currently, the three coronavirus vaccines created by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac only have emergency use authorizations from the Food and Drug Administration, which means that they cannot be sold commercially.
A vaccine has to have a certificate of product registration from the FDA before it can hit the shelves.
Arevalo did not clearly explain how troops who would prefer a brand other than Sinovac would pay for vaccines, only saying that this is a “concept” available to them.
“If they really want to opt for another brand apart from the effective vaccine that we have allocated for our soldiers, then they can exercise that option,” he said partly in Filipino.
Of the 600,000 doses of the Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines, which Malacañang said is set to arrive Sunday, 100,000 are earmarked for the military personnel.
In explaining why troops are required to get the shots, Arevalo likened it to donning protective equipment during battle.
“We give our soldiers protective equipment during battle because they will fight a fierce enemy. We cannot allow it to be optional if they want to wear protective equipment or not,” he said in Filipino.
Arevalo said that they target to vaccinate 100 personnel per day at 47 vaccination sites across the country once the shots are available for use
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
The 600,000 donated doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive on Sunday, February 28, the Palace says.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca says its EU supply chains would only be able to deliver half of an expected supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the bloc in the second quarter — but that it would look to make up the shortfall from elsewhere.
A spokesman for the British drugs group tells AFP AstraZeneca was "working to increase productivity in its EU supply chain" and would use its "global capability in order to achieve delivery of 180 million doses to the EU in the second quarter".
"Approximately half of the expected volume is due to come from the EU supply chain" while the remainder would come from its international supply network, he adds. — AFP
Special envoy to China Mon Tulfo, who is also a columnist, says on ONE News, that he and other government officials were vaccinated with smuggled and unauthorized Sinopharm jabs.
Tulfo said he did not use his position as special envoy to get the Sinopharm doeses. "I just got hold of the vaccine from a friend who smuggled it into the country," he says on ONE News' "The Chiefs".
He says that other government officials also received the smuggled vaccine, "I just cant give their names," he says in Filipino.
He adds that others who received the smuggled vaccines were "Cabinet-level" officials and at least one senator.
The House of Representatives has passed the COVID-19 Vaccination Program bill on second reading.
A provision of the bill provides funding to cover expenses for people who have adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines. The House bill creates a P500-million indemnity fund for this. A previous verison of the bill did not specify the amount of funding.
Since the bill has been certified urgent, the House may dispense with the "three-day rule" and pass it on third and final on the same day.
