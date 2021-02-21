#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
BOC collector gets Environmental Justice Award
Simon
STAR/File

BOC collector gets Environmental Justice Award

Evelyn Macairan (The Philippine Star) - February 21, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A Bureau of Customs (BOC) collector, who worked on sending back over 7,600 metric tons of illegal waste from South Korea in 2018, is one of the seven winners of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Asia Environmental Enforcement Awards.

BOC Collection District 10 Collector John Simon was cited as one of eight AEEA awardees for fighting transboundary environmental crime in a virtual ceremony held last Feb. 17.

In a letter sent to Simon, dated Dec. 2, 2020, the UNEP informed him that his “excellent work in combatting transboundary environmental crime has been recognized by a panel of international experts from the United Nations and partner agencies.”

“This award means so much to me. This is a recognition that provides the apex of my career serving the government, serving our country and now serving humanity. This is a recognition that I will cherish and treasure all my life,” he said.

In July 2018, a huge shipment of garbage arrived from South Korea and was stored at the Mindanao International Container Port (MICP) in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, where it posed health and environmental hazards.

When Simon was appointed as the new Customs collector in the area in October 2018, he revealed that it was not only 5,000 metric tons of garbage but more than 7,000 metric tons.

He said the shipment was issued with a re-exportation order back to its country of origin. However, “the process of repatriation was not an easy one because there are many issues to be resolved to make it compliant to the provisions of the Basel Convention.”

Simon also had to solve the issue of logistics or putting the garbage in tonner bags and loading them in 40-foot containers 360 in total, which is equivalent to over 7,600 metric tons.

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the BOC had to make eight trips in order to return all the waste back to Korea. The voyages took place from January 2020 to September 2020.

Simon named the reported importer as Charles Cho of Verde Soko and who, upon verification with the Interpol, was allegedly the subject of a warrant of arrest in Korea since 2016 for economic crimes.

Reportedly in hiding, Cho now has a pending case before a regional trial court in Cagayan de Oro City and an arrest warrant issued against him.

The seven other UNEP-AEEA awardees are the Philippine Operation Group on Ivory and the Illegal Wildlife Trade (POGI); the Police Central Investigation Bureau in Nepal; Department of Wildlife Peninsula Malaysia & Royal Malaysia Police Task Force in Malaysia; Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) in India; Enforcement Division, Department of Environment in Malaysia; Indonesia National Police & Ministry of Environment & Forestry in Indonesia and the Athgarh Forest Division in India.

BUREAU OF CUSTOMS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US warns: China's &lsquo;unacceptable&rsquo; coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes
US warns: China's ‘unacceptable’ coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 11 hours ago
The US on Saturday scored China for passing a new law that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels, accusing it of...
Headlines
fbfb
Thousands evacuated as 'Auring' threatens Caraga, Visayas
Thousands evacuated as 'Auring' threatens Caraga, Visayas
16 hours ago
(Update 2, 5:48 p.m.) Thousands have been evacuated in Caraga as Tropical Storm Auring (international name: Dujuan) inches...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines coronavirus caseload rises to 559,288 with 2,240 new infections
Philippines coronavirus caseload rises to 559,288 with 2,240 new infections
9 hours ago
Another 2,240 people contracted coronavirus in the Philippines, the Department of Health said Saturday, pushing the national...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 4 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Zambales prosecutor junks refiled rap vs teacher who offered bounty to kill Duterte
Zambales prosecutor junks refiled rap vs teacher who offered bounty to kill Duterte
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 14 hours ago
(Updated 12:22 p.m.) "For, after all the issue at hand is a balance of the bill of rights, particularly the freedom of speech,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DILG: Nationwide MGCQ to streamline travel rules
DILG: Nationwide MGCQ to streamline travel rules
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government is backing proposals to have the entire country placed under the most...
Headlines
fbfb
Fil-Am helps in safe Perseverance landing
Fil-Am helps in safe Perseverance landing
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
A Filipino-American engineer has played a crucial role in the successful landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars,...
Headlines
fbfb
NCR cases slightly up; Cebu surge slows down
NCR cases slightly up; Cebu surge slows down
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
There was a slight uptrend in new COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and a slowdown in the surge in Cebu City over the past week,...
Headlines
fbfb
Can COVID-19 vaccines prevent infection, transmission? Not necessarily, says expert
Can COVID-19 vaccines prevent infection, transmission? Not necessarily, says expert
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Vaccines for COVID-19 do not necessarily prevent infection and transmission of the virus but it could protect those inoculated...
Headlines
fbfb
2 El Nido tourists from NCR caught with fake swab test results
2 El Nido tourists from NCR caught with fake swab test results
By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Two female tourists from Metro Manila were nabbed after presenting fake swab test results upon arrival in El Nido in Palawan,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with