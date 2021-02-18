'Auring' to reach tropical storm status in 48 hours â€” PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Auring may reach severe tropical storm status in the next 48 hours, PAGASA said Thursday, adding that it may start to bring heavy rainfall in Visayas and Mindanao beginning weekend.

The state weather bureau in its 5 p.m. public forecast said Auring (international name Dijuan), was last seen at 640 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.

It remains to pack 65 kilometers per hour of maximum sustained winds and gustiness of up to 80 kph, moving northwest at a speed of 10 kph.

Auring, the first storm for the Philippines this 2021, entered the country's jurisdiction Wednesday and has since intensified into a tropical storm. It is seen to make landfall over Caraga by morning of Sunday, February 21.

As a result, heavy rainfall is expected from weeked through Monday over Visayas, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, as well as in Caraga, Northern Mindanao and its nearby areas.

"Ang ating mga kababayan na nakatira rito at pati yung DRRM officers ay pinaghahanda laban sa mga hazards na ito," said weather specialist Ariel Rojas. "'Yung mga nakatira po sa mababang lugar, sa tabing ilog, sa tabing sapa at sa mga bulubundiking lugar ay pinapayuhang makinig sa kanilang LGUs kung kinakailangan ang paglikas."

(Those living in hazard areas as well as disaster response officers should prepare for this. Residents living in low-lying areas should keep in touch with their local governments if evacuation would be needed.)

With the said developments, tropical cyclone wind signals could be raised in areas beginning Friday, February 19.

And while Auring's effect has yet to be felt, its trough or extension is already bringing slight rains over the eastern side of Visayas as well as in Mindanao.

The northeast monsoon or the Amihan, meanwhile, continues to be affecting the entire Luzon and some areas in Visayas.

Gale warning has been raised too in the following areas due to both Auring and the Amihan:

Seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon

Eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao

Kalayaan Islands

The Philippines sees 20 storms on average a year, but it saw 22 last year including a super typhoon. PAGASA in October 2020 also announced the onset of the La Niña, which could bring above normal rainfall conditions that is expected to prevail until March of this year.

Forecast Position