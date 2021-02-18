‘Auring’ intensifies into a tropical storm

MANILA, Philippines — “Auring,” the first tropical cyclone to enter Philippine jurisdiction this year, has intensified into a tropical storm ahead of its expected landfall over the Caraga region over the weekend.

State weather bureau PAGASA reported Thursday that Auring, whose center was last spotted 685 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, now packs winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

PAGASA said that Auring may further intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall over Caraga on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

The tropical storm is not yet directly affecting any area of the country, but is expected to bring heavy rains over Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Bicol region, Calabarzon, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Islands from the weekend until Monday.

It is also expected to bring strong winds to near-gale conditions over Caraga and Davao Region, where Signal No. 1 may be raised as early as tomorrow.

PAGASA also expects Auring to move generally westward to west-northwestward and for it to accelerate as it turns more west-northwestward.

Forecast position

24 Hour(Friday morning): 535 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur(7.1°N, 131.0°E)

48 Hour(Saturday morning):315 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur( 7.4°N, 129.0°E)

72 Hour(Sunday morning): In the vicinity of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte( 9.8°N, 125.6°E)

96 Hour(Monday morning):85 km North of Cuyo, Palawan( 11.6°N, 120.9°E)

120 Hour(Tuesday morning):420 km West of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro( 13.3°N, 117.3°E)

— Xave Gregorio