Duterte told: Senators, vice president within their rights to comment on foreign policy
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte was told to review the 1987 Constitution on Tuesday after he said that the vice president and senators have nothing to do with matters of foreign policy.
Duterte made the assertion on Monday night as he ranted against Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who criticized him over the weekend for telling the US to "pay" for the continuation of the Visiting Forces Agreement. Both Lacson and Robredo likened the president's remarks to extortion and urged him to take a more diplomatic tone.
"What policy he wants to issue for the Philippines is vested in the president and not with the senators or the vice president," Duterte retorted partially in Filipino during a televised address meant to provide updates on the government's pandemic response.
"I'm telling you — [as with] so many other things in the past where you were wrong — I am telling you [that] you have nothing to do with this," he added, addressing Lacson specifically.
Lacson on Tuesday morning took to Twitter to respond: "Mr President, read the 1987 Constitution. A senator has something to do with international agreements."
Article VII SECTION 21. No treaty or international agreement shall be valid and effective unless concurred in by at least two-thirds of all the Members of the Senate.
He further quoted Article VII, Section 21, of the Charter: "No treaty or international agreement shall be valid and effective unless concurred in by at least two-thirds of all the Members of the Senate."
"That said, even an ordinary citizen of this country who feels embarrassed by [Duterte's] harsh, undiplomatic remarks concerning an existing bilateral agreement is guaranteed under the same Constitution to express his or her views," Lacson added in a statement sent to reporters. "[No one, not even Duterte], can curtail that basic right."
Sen. Risa Hontiveros during an interview with ANC's "Headstart" also reminded Duterte that Robredo is still a member of the executive branch "and may correctly pronounce on such issues."
"I don't appreciate VP Leni being told not to open her mouth," she added, quoting the president who told Robredo to stay silent during negotiations on the VFA.
"As per Senator [Lacson], the VFA flows from the Mutual Defense Treaty, and every lawyer worth his or her salt also knows that the Senate is the treaty-making body of our body," she added partially in Filipino.
"So Sen. Ping is well within his rights to speak about an executive agreement flowing from a treaty," Hontiveros said. "Sen. Ping, me, and the entire Senate are well within our rights to speak about that issue."
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri told CNN Philippines' "The Source" that while he agrees with Duterte that the Philippines does receive "the short end of the stick in getting assistance from our friends in USA," the sentiment "could have been said in a more diplomatic way."
Duterte said he could "forgive" Lacson for his comments and told him to consult a lawyer in his office next time. But he blasted Robredo who he said forgets that she is a lawyer "[e]very time she opens her mouth," and again called her unfit for the presidency.
Robredo camp: Why are the VP's suggestions always met with slander and ridicule?
Despite Duterte's remarks, Robredo's spokesman Barry Gutierrez said Robredo clearly understands what her responsibilities are.
"If she thinks there is something to criticize, she will criticize it. On the other hand, if she thinks there is something to be praised, she will do it because that is her view," he said during a radio interview with DZRH conducted in Filipino.
"She will say what he thinks is right, she will say what she thinks is true."
Gutierrez also lamented the Palace's continued hostility towards many of the vice president's suggestions.
"Whenever we talk about any issue, the answer is always the same. Instead of answering at the level of what you are really talking about, they give us back slander and ridicule."
"In truth, it's saddening, if you look at what the VP has done in the last 11 months since the lockdown and our problems began, she has done nothing but help our countrymen," he added in Filipino.
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, which will expire 180 days after the notice of termination is sent to the US.
That notice was sent on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, according to Philippine government officials.
Duterte had previously warned the United States that he will terminate the VFA if the cancellation of Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa's US visa—believed but not confirmed to have been over the continued detention of Sen. Leila De Lima and the government's "war on drugs"—is not "corrected".
The decision to terminate comes amid a resolution by the Senate recognizing the president's authority to terminate agreements and treaties but also asking him to hold off on the decision while lawmakers conduct a review of the VFA and other agreements with America.
Activist groups have been calling on the government to scrap the deal since 1999, saying the Visiting Forces Agreement favors the US, keeps the Philippine military dependent on assistance and aid, and puts the Philippines at risk from America's enemies.
The US defense department has boostedthe Armed Forces of the Philippines' counter-terrorism capability with new equipment, the US Embassy in Manila says.
The capability upgrade is among the P1.4-billion ($29.3 million) in defense articles recently transferred to the AFP, Acting US Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller tells senior Philippine military officials as he met with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. Tuesday in Manila.
In a statement provided by the US Embassy, Miller stresses the importance of the US-Philippine alliance to national and regional security.
Miller says the defense articles that were turned over last December 2 were transferred to several special mission units of the AFP to support its modernization goals.
The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) lauded the capability, especially the anti-Improvised Explosive Device equipment, which will form part of force protection noting that in the recent campaign troops have engaged terrorists rigging IEDs in its attacks. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
"We welcome the Government of the Philippines’ November 11 decision to suspend termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) for another six months," the US Embassy says in a statement to mdia.
"The U.S.-Philippines alliance remains vital to our robust, deep-rooted bilateral relationship. The United States will continue to partner closely with the Philippines to strengthen our mutual security ties."
The Philippines extends the suspension of the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States for another six months.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. says President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to extend the VFA abrogation “to enable us to find a more enhanced, mutually beneficial, mutually agreeable, and more effective and lasting arrangement on how to move forward in our mutual defense.”
SFA @teddyboylocsin Statement on VFA Extension. Read full statement here: https://t.co/LrlibBiGtX@philippinesusa pic.twitter.com/Dg7EjzbmXJ— DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 11, 2020
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines will consult with the Office of the Presidential Commission on Visiting Forces on issues that need to be addressed on the suspension of the abrogation of the VFA with the United States.
According to Lorenzana, the country's defense establishment is ready to continue working with the US on common concerns, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In times of crises and global uncertainty, it is our belief that nations are only made stronger if we work together and focus our efforts on tackling the various challenges that confront us all," Lorenzana says in a statement.
