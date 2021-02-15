#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Phivolcs monitoring Taal Volcano over slight increase in seismic activity
A group of fishermen haul a boat from the water as they make repairs to their operations affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano, in Buso Buso on Jan. 20, 2020.
Ed Jones/AFP, file

Phivolcs monitoring Taal Volcano over slight increase in seismic activity

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - February 15, 2021 - 8:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists on Monday said it is closely monitoring Taal Volcano's activity after seeing a slight increase in seismic activity as well as changes in the lake of its main crater.

Phivolcs in an advisory said it recorded 50 "relatively weak" tremor episodes from the volcano starting 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. of February 15.

Some 68 shallow tremor episodes were also tallied since February 13 from the volcano island, and there an increase as well in acidity and temperature of the main crater lake.

"The public is reminded that Alert Level 1 (Abnormal) prevails over Taal Volcano," the agency said. "There are increased possibilities of sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, hazardous volcanic gas, and minor ashfall from the Main Crater Lake that can occur and threaten areas within [the island.]"

Taal Volcano erupted for the first time in more than four decades in January 12 2020, as if a premonition of a tumultuous year ahead for the country.

At least half a million residents of the CALABARZON region were affected, with many families or some 4,000 individuals forced to remain in evacuation sites.

By March 19, 2020, Taal's status would be lowered to its present alert level, but with the pandemic reaching the Philippines by then, the ordeal for residents of Batangas and its nearby provinces were far from over.

Phivolcs said it is strongly recommended that entry to the volcano island remain "strictly prohibited," as well as in the permanent danger zone and the vicinities of the main crater lake and the Daang Kastila fissure.

The agency added that it was keeping a close watch on the situation, and that "any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders." 

TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
21 taken away as police raid Lumad Bakwit School in Cebu
21 taken away as police raid Lumad Bakwit School in Cebu
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"The police claim that this is a 'rescue operation' but it is obvious from the videos taken by one of the Lumads there himself...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Mukhang pera&rsquo;: Not all Filipinos are extortionists, US told, after Duterte solicits fee for VFA
‘Mukhang pera’: Not all Filipinos are extortionists, US told, after Duterte solicits fee for VFA
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 days ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Saturday expressed embarrassment at recent comments made by President Rodrigo Duterte who told the...
Headlines
fbfb
Changing tune anew, Duterte to take COVID-19 vaccine in public
Changing tune anew, Duterte to take COVID-19 vaccine in public
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
President Duterte is now willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine in public, a shift in tune from earlier shunning the move.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 1 new COVID-19 variant case linked to MRT infection cluster
DOH: 1 new COVID-19 variant case linked to MRT infection cluster
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
In a briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the case, a 46-year-old woman from Pasay City, is the parent...
Headlines
fbfb
US takes alliances &lsquo;very seriously&rsquo; &ndash; Pentagon
US takes alliances ‘very seriously’ – Pentagon
By Pia Lee-Brago | 22 hours ago
The United States takes its responsibilities to its treaty alliances including that with the Philippines “very seriously,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
No extortion in having US pay for VFA to stay, Palace says
No extortion in having US pay for VFA to stay, Palace says
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
"So is it right to seek payment to allow American soldiers and their equipment to remain in the Philippines? Why not?"
Headlines
fbfb
Supreme Court OKs digitalized Bar exams for November 2021
Supreme Court OKs digitalized Bar exams for November 2021
3 hours ago
Bar exams this year will see major changes amid a pandemic, with the Supreme Court approving a digitalized conduct of the...
Headlines
fbfb
No need to 'rescue' Lumads at school's retreat house, University of San Carlos says
No need to 'rescue' Lumads at school's retreat house, University of San Carlos says
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"It came as a surprise that reports about minors being 'rescued' surfaced today. While [Archdiocese of Cebu - Commission on...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in Philippines surpass 550,000
COVID-19 infections in Philippines surpass 550,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
To date, 550,860 individuals have had COVID-19 in the Philippines. Of these, 5% or 27,588 are active cases.
Headlines
fbfb
House panel approves tax exemption on LGU purchases of COVID-19 shots
House panel approves tax exemption on LGU purchases of COVID-19 shots
6 hours ago
The House Ways and Means Committee approved the tax provision of House Bill 8648 or the Emergency Vaccine Procurement Act...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with