Phivolcs monitoring Taal Volcano over slight increase in seismic activity

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists on Monday said it is closely monitoring Taal Volcano's activity after seeing a slight increase in seismic activity as well as changes in the lake of its main crater.

Phivolcs in an advisory said it recorded 50 "relatively weak" tremor episodes from the volcano starting 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. of February 15.

Some 68 shallow tremor episodes were also tallied since February 13 from the volcano island, and there an increase as well in acidity and temperature of the main crater lake.

"The public is reminded that Alert Level 1 (Abnormal) prevails over Taal Volcano," the agency said. "There are increased possibilities of sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, hazardous volcanic gas, and minor ashfall from the Main Crater Lake that can occur and threaten areas within [the island.]"

Taal Volcano erupted for the first time in more than four decades in January 12 2020, as if a premonition of a tumultuous year ahead for the country.

At least half a million residents of the CALABARZON region were affected, with many families or some 4,000 individuals forced to remain in evacuation sites.

By March 19, 2020, Taal's status would be lowered to its present alert level, but with the pandemic reaching the Philippines by then, the ordeal for residents of Batangas and its nearby provinces were far from over.

Phivolcs said it is strongly recommended that entry to the volcano island remain "strictly prohibited," as well as in the permanent danger zone and the vicinities of the main crater lake and the Daang Kastila fissure.

The agency added that it was keeping a close watch on the situation, and that "any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders."