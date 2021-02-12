Fisherfolk leader arrested on crimes against humanity, murder charges

MANILA, Philippines — Police said a leader of fisherfolk group Pamalakaya was arrested Thursday evening in Agusan del Norte on crimes against humanity and murder charges denounced by the group as “trumped up.”

Authorities said Pamalakaya national auditor Rogelio de Asis was arrested in a joint operation by police and military over the March 19, 2020 killing of Manobo tribesmen Zaldy Acidillo Ybañez and Datu Bernandino Astudillo.

Police claim that Ybañez and Astudillo were former members of the New People’s Army and that De Asis supposedly killed them as a warning not to defect from the communist rebel group.

“The victims were dragged from their homes and De Asis brutally stabbed them multiple times with large bladed weapon (sundang) constituting terror and inhumane acts as to discourage other NPA members from leaving the group and from joining the AFP,” Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas said in a statement.

Police said De Asis, who also serves as the coordinator for Pamalakaya and workers’ group Anakpawis in Caraga, is a member of the NPA’s Regional White Area Committee under the Regional United Front Committee.

Pamalakaya said in a series of tweets on Friday that the charges against De Asis were “trumped up” and that he was “illegally arrested.”

It said that his arrest follows the arrests of other activists in Agusan del Norte, which De Asis reported to Pamalakaya’s national office last week.

“We are angered by the massive crackdown being carried out in Mindanao. De Asis is an active coordinator of our regional chapter, advancing fishing rights and protection of coastal and marine resources,” Pamalakaya said.

It added, “De Asis should be immediately and unconditionally released; leave him be and our organization that advances the basic rights of small fisherfolk.”

No bail is recommended for De Asis, who was arrested by virtue of arrest warrants issued by Judge Edwin Malazarte of the 11th Judicial Region, RTC Branch 27 in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur.

Rights groups have sounded the alarm over an apparent crackdown by the Duterte government against activists, with a handful of them having been arrested and accused of being part of the communist rebellion.

One such case is that of journalist Lady Ann Salem and labor organizer Rodrigo Esparago, who on Human Rights Day in 2020 were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and explosives. Their lawyers said the firearms and explosives found in their possession were planted by police.

A Mandaluyong court has junked the charges against them and voided the search warrant that led to their arrest. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Franco Luna