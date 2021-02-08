Vaccination of health workers completed within a month â€” Palace

MANILA, Philippines — The inoculation of the Philippines' 1.4 million medical frontliners is expected to be completed within a month, Malacañang said Sunday. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said more than five million COVID-19 jabs acquired through the COVAX facility would be delivered this month. The first batch will consist of 117,000 jabs that will benefit more than 50,000 health workers since two shots will be given per person. Another five million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are also expected to arrive this month, Roque added. "There's an estimate already (on how long the vaccination would take) but it will really be fast... We expect all priority frontliners, about 1.4 million, to receive vaccines because more than five million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive also within the month," Roque told radio station dzBB. "We expect that within this week, for the entire month, the vaccines doses will arrive and at least the vaccination of all medical frontliners and immediate priorities will start. But definitely, it won't take longer than a month. We can finish (the inoculation of) all medical frontliners," he added. Roque said the giving of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to start on February 15. Lists containing the names of medical frontliners have been prepared, he added. The Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group recently released the list of priority population groups for vaccination. Frontline workers in health facilities, health professionals, and non-professionals like students, nursing aides, janitors, and barangay health workers make up the top priority group for vaccination. They are followed by senior citizens, persons with comorbidities or existing health problems, frontline personnel in essential sectors including uniformed personnel, and those in working sectors identified as essential by the government's pandemic task force during the enforcement of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). The next to be inoculated are indigent population not included in the preceding categories, teachers and social workers, other government workers, other essential workers, socio-demographic groups at significantly higher risk other than senior citizens and indigenous people, overseas Filipino workers, other remaining workforce, and the rest of the Filipino population. Roque revealed that there was a debate about the proposal to prioritize persons with health problems because of concerns that it may be used to cut through the line. "I said let us trust our doctors who will issue certificate, that they will not lie. We have high respects for our doctors," the Palace spokesman said. Roque said members of the media are considered workers in sectors identified as essential because they continued performing their functions even during the height of the lockdown. He noted that news outlets were among the entities allowed to operate while parts of the Philippines are under ECQ.

As It Happens

LATEST UPDATE: February 4, 2021 - 11:13am

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India. Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

February 4, 2021 - 11:13am The Brazilian government announced Wednesday it was negotiating the purchase of 30 million coronavirus vaccine doses from Russia and India, after regulators made it easier for the treatments to win emergency-use authorizations. Until now, only the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot and China's CoronaVac have been permitted in Brazil, the second-hardest-hit country after the US, with more than 226,000 deaths from Covid-19. Brazil's health surveillance agency said it would no longer require final Phase 3 trials to be carried out in Brazil, clearing the way for the emergency authorization of Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin vaccinations. The health ministry said it is meeting with representatives from Russia and India on Friday to finalize details of a deal, which would see some 10 million Sputnik V doses and 20 million Covaxin doses delivered in February and March. — AFP

February 3, 2021 - 9:13am The National Task Force on COVID-19 should finalize its priority list and make it public so people included in the government vaccination program against COVID-19 will know if they are set to be inoculated against the novel coronavirus, Sen. Risa Hontiveros says. "The NTF should make the 'priority list' public so people will know if they are among those who will get the vaccine first," she says in Filipino. She says an information campaign on the priority list will also help prevent confusion and will keep others not on the list from juming the line. The government says the vaccination program against COVID-19 will start this month and will be done in hospitals, clinics, offices of government agencies as well as at rural health units.

January 25, 2021 - 6:21pm The Department of Health clarifies that the Philippines will continue to receive vaccine allocation for 20% of the population from the COVAX facility. However, only 15% will be free while the remaining 5% will be shouldered by the country. "The budget for the 5% has been secured. Hence, even with these changes in financing, rest assured that there will be no delays in delivery of the vaccines," DOH says.

January 21, 2021 - 1:07pm The World Bank announces it will put $34 million into a program to provide coronavirus vaccines for more than two million people in Lebanon, which is experiencing a major surge in COVID-19 cases. "This is the first World Bank-financed operation to fund the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines," the Washington-based institution says in a statement. Lebanon, a country of more than six million, has been logging some 5,500 cases a day since the start of the year, the Bank says. — AFP