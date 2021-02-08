Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes waters off Davao Oriental

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:59 a.m.) — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the waters off Davao Oriental Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The quake, tectonic in origin, hit 211 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental at 8 a.m. It had a depth of focus of 44 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported in these areas:

Intensity II (slightly felt) – General Santos City; Alabel and Kiamba in Sarangani

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) – Koronadal City in South Cotabato

Phivolcs said it is not expecting aftershocks or damage from the quake.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit parts of Mindanao Sunday, with the epicenter recorded six kilometers southeast of Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur. It left at least five people injured, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico