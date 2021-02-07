DND defends acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters

MANILA, Philippines — Amid criticisms by some sectors, the Department of National Defense (DND) has defended the planned acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters for the military, saying it is a necessary asset in its inventory.

DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong said the Black Hawks can perform various functions in many situations, such as calamities and emergency reponses.

“For a country constantly beset by calamities and currently battling a pandemic, transport helicopters like the Black Hawks are an absolutely necessary asset that will allow the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to respond efficiently and effectively to critical situations,” Andolong said in a statement.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers had earlier said the budget for the helicopters could instead be used for health and social services amid the pandemic.

The group criticized the government for “grave funding mispriorities” for supposedly “senseless wars” even as the country is reeling from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andolong explained that even as the country faces a pandemic, the helicopters are vital in disaster response. It can be used to airlift relief goods, responders, supplies and perishable vaccines and medicines to far-flung areas, he added.

The helicopters can also serve as transport to evacuate residents from emergencies and fly patients to medical facilities when time is of the essence, he said.

President Duterte earlier this week gave the green light for the DND’s plan to acquire 15 more Black Hawk helicopters to expand the AFP’s aircraft fleet.

It came following another deadly crash involving a Philippine Air Force Huey helicopter, the fourth in less than a year.

The Philippine Air Force received the first six of 16 Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk combat utility helicopters that were purchased from Poland-based subsidiary PZL Mielec.

The DND is expecting the delivery of 10 more Black Hawks this year, which will be deployed immediately once they pass mandatory technical inspection and acceptance procedures.

The Black Hawks were delivered under a $241-million contract signed by the government in March 2019.