Love is in the air: Couple married on AirAsia flight
Cabin crew members Micah Cura and Kristoffer Rustia pose on the aisle of an AirAsia aircraft after exchanging vows on a flight to Boracay yesterday.
Büm Tenorio

BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. (The Philippine Star) - February 6, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Their wedding came nine days shy of Valentine’s Day.

When Micah Cura walked down the aisle of AirAsia flight Z2 225 bound for Boracay yesterday to meet her groom Kristoffer “Topy” Rustia waiting for her at the rear end of the plane, they were both aware that they were making history as the first couple to get married on a commercial aircraft in the Philippines.

To the tune of “Flying” by Cody Fry, Micah walked from the front galley just behind the cockpit door, beaming in her Mikee Andre cocktail dress, to meet Topy at the aft galley. She carried a nosegay bouquet made by Gideon Hermosa.

Love, at that moment, quite literally, was in the air – at 37,000 feet altitude.

Micah, 23, is originally from Tarlac City. Topy, 26, is from Quezon City. They met three years ago when they were both hired as cabin crew of AirAsia Philippines. The couple remains as active cabin crew members of the airline.

“AirAsia celebrates love in the air. It marks the first wedding onboard a commercial flight in the Philippines,” AirAsia Philippines communications and public affairs senior manager Steve Dailisan told The STAR.

“It was love at first sight on my part. She’s sweet. And no dull moment with her. She makes me happy. She makes me very happy,” said Topy, his countenance beaming with joy despite donning the black face mask and face shield.

“Topy is very patient, attentive to my needs. He exerts effort all the time to make me happy,” Micah said.

They have been together for two years and a half. They have a one-year-old bundle of joy named Isabelle.

Micah and Topy were batchmates in the University of Santo Tomas but they claimed their paths did not cross on the grounds of the pontifical university.

Micah took up Fine Arts major in Advertising while Topy finished a degree in Commerce major in Entrepreneurship.

“It’s our dream to get married in the plane because AirAsia has played a big part in our love story,” said Micah.

“I’m nervous. And excited that this is happening,” Topi said at Gate 120 of Terminal 3 of NAIA while waiting to board.

The Christian wedding was officiated by Pastor Nigel Gamalong. The ceremonies were done in 14 minutes, from 1:52 p.m. to 2:06 p.m. The sunset reception followed at The Lind Boracay.

The 130 other passengers of the flight broke into deafening applause when the couple had their first kiss as husband and wife.

FLIGHT WEDDING
