#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 cases in Philippines reach 531,699 as deaths near 11,000
A health worker conducts a supplemental immunization in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City on February 3, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

COVID-19 cases in Philippines reach 531,699 as deaths near 11,000

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 4:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 531,699 Thursday, with 1,590 new infections recorded.

The number of people who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine stands at 32,775 or 6.2% of the total. Nearly 95% of these are active cases.

Fifty-five more patients died from the respiratory illness, raising the fatality count to 10,997.

The Department of Health also reported 249 new recovered patients. To date, 487,927 people in the Philippines have survived COVID-19.

 

 

What’s new today?

  • Belgium-based Janssen Pharmaceutica is set to start the clinical trials of its COVID-19 this week, the Department of Science and Technology said Thursday. Chinese firms Clover Biopharmaceuticals and Sinovac Biotech are expected to hold their clinical trials within the month or next month.
  • The government will allocate P362 million for the country’s genome sequencing efforts, Cabinet Secretary Carlo Nograles said. Genome sequencing is used to check for the presence of COVID-19 variants. The DOH earlier said the amount would cover supplies of reagents and testing kits as well as other logistical requirements.

 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After falsifying RT-PCR test results, 3 Boracay tourists test positive for COVID-19
After falsifying RT-PCR test results, 3 Boracay tourists test positive for COVID-19
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The Department of Tourism on Wednesday confirmed that three tourists who entered Boracay island with counterfeit RT-PCR (Reverse...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate to probe vehicle inspection system
Senate to probe vehicle inspection system
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The Senate committee on public services is set to conduct an inquiry into the operations of Private Motor Vehicle Inspection...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte green lights purchase of 15 Black Hawk helicopters
Duterte green lights purchase of 15 Black Hawk helicopters
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the acquisition of 15 Black Hawk helicopters for the Philippine Air Force, Cabinet...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano and allies push for additional cash aid for families
Cayetano and allies push for additional cash aid for families
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) and his allies filed a bill seeking to give additional cash assistance to families...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-senator Osme&ntilde;a, 86
Ex-senator Osmeña, 86
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Former senator John Henry “Sonny” Osmeña, who survived the 1971 Plaza Miranda bombing, died on Tuesday...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace: Up to Comelec to decide whether to ban face-to-face campaigns
Palace: Up to Comelec to decide whether to ban face-to-face campaigns
By Alexis Romero | 41 minutes ago
It is too early to decide on whether to ban face-to-face campaigns during the 2022 elections as the government is still preparing...
Headlines
fbfb
Janssen clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine set this week &mdash; DOST
Janssen clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine set this week — DOST
1 hour ago
Clinical trials for Janssen Pharmaceutical's candidate vaccine for the coronavirus are expected to begin any time this week,...
Headlines
fbfb
More displaced tourism workers to get gov&rsquo;t aid
More displaced tourism workers to get gov’t aid
2 hours ago
More displaced workers in the tourism sector would get aid from the government after the Department of Labor and Employment...
Headlines
fbfb
Journalists demand Parlade apology for threat to reporter over story he disputes
Journalists demand Parlade apology for threat to reporter over story he disputes
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
“JUCRA members also reported the Aetas' petition for intervention, based on the same Supreme Court pleading. Should...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG to bring up &lsquo;rebel recruitment&rsquo; at meeting with UP on security agreement
DILG to bring up ‘rebel recruitment’ at meeting with UP on security agreement
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"The concern of the DILG is the continued recruitment of students to join the armed struggle, and that is different from activism,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with