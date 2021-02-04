COVID-19 cases in Philippines reach 531,699 as deaths near 11,000

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 531,699 Thursday, with 1,590 new infections recorded.

The number of people who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine stands at 32,775 or 6.2% of the total. Nearly 95% of these are active cases.

Fifty-five more patients died from the respiratory illness, raising the fatality count to 10,997.

The Department of Health also reported 249 new recovered patients. To date, 487,927 people in the Philippines have survived COVID-19.

What’s new today?