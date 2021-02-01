COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 527,272 with 1,658 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines climbed to 527,272 Monday after 1,658 more people have contracted the respiratory disease.

Active cases or those who are still undergoing quarantine or treatment stood at 28,891 or 5.5% of the country’s total, data from the Department of Health showed.

The agency also reported 27 additional recoveries. To date, 487,574 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Philippines.

But the illness claimed 58 more victims, bringing the death toll to 10,807.

The department no longer lists cities and provinces with high numbers of cases.

The DOH said it is reviewing the daily case bulletin to provide the country’s COVID-19 situation in a format “more understandable” to the public.

“The previous list of areas is based on total new cases reported that day, which is sometimes misinterpreted as total new or active cases,” the department said in a statement Friday.

