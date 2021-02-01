#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 vaccine rollout first before relaxing quarantine rules in Metro Manila â€” OCTA Research
Commuters wear masks and face shields as they ride a jeepney in Manila on January 14, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

COVID-19 vaccine rollout first before relaxing quarantine rules in Metro Manila — OCTA Research

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 1, 2021 - 3:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus vaccines must be first rolled out before movement restrictions in Metro Manila are eased, a group of researchers studying the COVID-19 outbreak in the country said Monday. 

Dr. Guido David, a member of the OCTA Research Group, said the capital region, which accounts for 42% of the country’s COVID-19 infections, should not risk an increase in cases while the government implements the vaccination program.

“For Metro Manila, I think it’s too early to risk a modified general community quarantine at this stage, especially when the vaccine rollout is about to happen. Let’s prioritize the vaccination rollout,” David said in a briefing Monday.

“It’s important that surge will not happen. We cannot risk [having] a surge while we’re rolling out the vaccines because it will delay the process of vaccination if hospitals become overwhelmed and doctors get sick,” he added in a mix of English and Filipino.

David also stressed that the economy can recover more quickly once the immunization campaign begins. The country’s economy shrank the largest on record in 2020 after coronavirus measures devastated sectors.

“Once we have it, it will be easier for us to talk about relaxing the economy even further,” he said.

Aside from Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batangas, Tacloban City, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan City will be under GCQ for the entire month of February.

The rest of the country will be under MGCQ, the least stringent community quarantine.

Get immunized

Dr. Benjamin Co, an infectious disease specialist, agreed with David, saying the number of cases must be kept low once the vaccination rollout starts.

“The next part of the program is to encourage more people to get immunized and vaccinated because we all know the vaccine hesitancy is quite high currently,” he said.

The government's target is to inoculate at least 50 million people this year alone. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said the Philippines would receive 9.4 million doses from the two pharmaceutical firms from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility in the first half of 2021 but the figures may still change.

The Philippines has so far recorded 525,618 COVID-19 cases, including 10,749 deaths, a year after authorities confirmed the country’s first case.

 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 22, 2021 - 12:01pm

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

January 22, 2021 - 12:01pm

Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III, who has been cleared of criminal liability for a quarantine breach last year, was given special treatment by the Department of Health and Department of Justice, Akbayan Youth says in a statement.

The group says the junking of the complaint against Pimentel came as government officials were questioning the supposed special treatment of the University of the Philippines and Polytechnic University of the Philippines for requiring coordination with school authorities for military and police operations in their campuses.

"Nakakahiya (How shameful). What makes the likes of Sen. Koko and Duterte's other minions so special that they are free to abuse their positions and not required to obey our laws? 

"We expected more from our leaders to follow the rules, and even more to implement them fairly," the group says.

January 13, 2021 - 9:38pm

The Quezon City government says it is closely monitoring the case of a resident who trested positive for the new COVID-19 variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.

City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit says they are doing everything they can to trace and isolate, following the arrival of the patient from Dubai last January 7.

“We have to remain cautious and  vigilant to avert the spread of this new variant. What is important is we take care of the resident, and make sure we don’t sow panic in the community,” Mayor Joy Belmonte says.

January 12, 2021 - 4:27pm

Manila prohibits street parties, stage shows, parades, palarong kalye and other similar activities that will draw crowd in the community in Pandacan and Tondo areas for the nnual Feast Day of Sto. Nino on January 16 to 17.

In Executive Order 2, Mayor Isko Moreno says such activities during fiesta regulation, if not regulated, can be an easy medium of COVID-19 spread and transmission.

Selling of liquor and other alcoholic beverages within Pandacan and Tondo will also be banned on the same dates.

January 11, 2021 - 7:49am

Pasig City has ordered 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, Mayor Vico Sotto announces.

He adds, though, that "actual quantity and date of delivery will depend on several factors."

"We'll buy from others too as opportunities arise," he also says.

January 5, 2021 - 3:30pm

The government of Quezon City is finalizing discussions for purchasing an initial batch of 750,000 does of COVID-19 vaccines.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte says the procurement will be through a tripartite agreement between the national government, local government unit and the pharmaceutical company.

"The LGU is not authorized to procure... The pharmaceutical company allocates what it can to LGUs that signify intent, with the national government procuring in behalf of the LGU," Belmonte says. —  The STAR/Janvic Mateo

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PAL sets new testing, quarantine protocols
PAL sets new testing, quarantine protocols
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines said new protocols would be implemented on testing and quarantine for arriving passengers...
Headlines
fbfb
Airlines at NAIA try to avert bankruptcy
Airlines at NAIA try to avert bankruptcy
By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
Most airlines operating at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will go bankrupt due to the COVID-19 pandemic unless the...
Headlines
fbfb
OFW in Canada could be sent home over high medical costs for kidney treatment
OFW in Canada could be sent home over high medical costs for kidney treatment
23 hours ago
A Filipina caregiver in Canada who contracted a chronic kidney disease could be sent home to the Philippines over expensive...
Headlines
fbfb
NTF: Vaccination starts this month
NTF: Vaccination starts this month
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
The government has approved the plan for mass vaccination against the coronavirus, the National Task Force against COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Escudero, Villanueva top survey on senatorial bets
Escudero, Villanueva top survey on senatorial bets
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero and Sen. Joel Villanueva have topped the latest senatorial survey conducted by data analytics...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Local governments reminded to align policies with ASF zoning plan
Local governments reminded to align policies with ASF zoning plan
4 hours ago
“Although the conscientious efforts of LGUs to mitigate the spread of the ASF in their respective jurisdictions are...
Headlines
fbfb
SC says test run of digitalized Bar exams a success
SC says test run of digitalized Bar exams a success
4 hours ago
The Supreme Court has conducted mock Bar examinations in preparation for the first digitalized licensure test for lawyer aspirants...
Headlines
fbfb
Groups oppose 'destructive' offshore mining project in Cagayan
Groups oppose 'destructive' offshore mining project in Cagayan
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
In a letter sent to Department of Environment and Natural Resources officials, Cagayan provincial government officials, and...
Headlines
fbfb
Live: Senate hearing on rising food prices
Live: Senate hearing on rising food prices
7 hours ago
The committees on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform and on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship will hold the hearin...
Headlines
fbfb
Esperon hits Reds; CEAP denies NPA link
Esperon hits Reds; CEAP denies NPA link
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
ational Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon has slammed the Communist Party of the Philippines for allegedly peddling lies...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with