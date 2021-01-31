#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Pfizer, AstraZeneca jabs seen to arrive by February from COVAX facility
This file photo shows the COVID-19 candidate vaccine developed by the British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca
AFP/Justin Tallis

Pfizer, AstraZeneca jabs seen to arrive by February from COVAX facility

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2021 - 5:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country's vaccine czar on Sunday said doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca's coronavirus jabs are expected to arrive in the country by the first quarter of the year through the global initiative of the COVAX facility.

Sec. Carlito Gavlez Jr. in a statement reported that COVAX's managing director Aurelia Nguyen had told government that the Philippines would receive 9.4 million doses from the two drugmakers in the first and second quarters of this year.

By February, Galvez said COVAX would provide 5.5 million doses of AstraZeneca, while 117,000 from Pfizer. But, he said too that the number of doses as well as the projected arrival "are all indicative since it all depends on the global supply," suggesting that the figures may still change.

Only recently, the health department also announced that government will be shouldering 5% payment of the vaccines from COVAX, while the remaining 15% would be free, from the original pronouncement that the entire 20% for 22 million Filipinos would be made available without any payment.

It remains unclear as to how much the country would be paying for the 5%, with Galvez's statement also making no mention of it. But for 2021, government has an approved P72.5 billion funding for the vaccines purchase, which includes loans from sources such as the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.

The development comes with the Food and Drug Administration approving the emergency use application of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca, in the administration's bid to inoculate 50 to 70 million Filipinos in 2021 alone, a vaccination plan that has met concerns and criticism.

Galvez said they would continue to hold visits in cities and provinces across the country to check local governments' preparations for when the jabs arrive.

Last week, officials had visited cities in Metro Manila, with Pasig being the first LGU to have its COVID-19 plan approved by health authorities.

"Based on our visits, we have seen that many LGUs and the private sector are now ready for the vaccine roll-out – from their vaccination sites, to their cold storage equipment and facilities, to their personnel," Galvez said. "We hope that these kinds of preparations will be replicated nationwide." 

The Philippines on January 30 marked one year since it reported its first coronavirus case, with the number soaring to now at 525,618, the second highest in Southeast Asia, along with 10,749 deaths and 487,551 since recovered.

CARLITO GALVEZ JR COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 25, 2021 - 6:21pm

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

January 25, 2021 - 6:21pm

The Department of Health clarifies that the Philippines will continue to receive vaccine allocation for 20% of the population from the COVAX facility.

However, only 15% will be free while the remaining 5% will be shouldered by the country.

"The budget for the 5% has been secured. Hence, even with these changes in financing, rest assured that there will be no delays in delivery of the vaccines," DOH says.

January 21, 2021 - 1:07pm

The World Bank announces it will put $34 million into a program to provide coronavirus vaccines for more than two million people in Lebanon, which is experiencing a major surge in COVID-19 cases.

"This is the first World Bank-financed operation to fund the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines," the Washington-based institution says in a statement.

Lebanon, a country of more than six million, has been logging some 5,500 cases a day since the start of the year, the Bank says. — AFP

January 18, 2021 - 1:25pm

The Department of Health clarifies that the vaccine prices reported by the Senate are not the negotiated prices that the government and the manufacturer agreed on.

The vaccine prices that circulated earlier were indicative market prices based on rates published by drugmakers, the DOH says.

"The DOH urges the public to trust and respect the process that the country, through vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, is undertaking to ensure that Filipinos are afforded the best vaccines at the most ideal prices," the agency says in a statement.

January 14, 2021 - 4:09pm

The House of Representatives committee on Health will conduct its own hearing on the government's COVID-19 vaccination plan on January 18.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. have been invited as resource persons for the inquiry.

Representatives from the Food and Drug Administration, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Health Technology Assessment Council, Department of Science and Technology and World Health Organization have also been invited.

January 14, 2021 - 2:35pm

Sen. Grace Poe says the government should immediately negotiate the purchase and delivery of Pfizer vaccine now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved it for emergency use.

"The Filipinos have long waited for a safe and effective vaccine that would give them protection against COVID-19," Poe says in a statement.

"Negotiations with Pfizer should be prioritized over deals with other manufacturers whose products have yet to get FDA's approval," she adds.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Car seats for kids now required
Car seats for kids now required
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Beginning tomorrow, children below 12 years old are now prohibited from taking the front seats in vehicles, with the implementation...
Headlines
fbfb
Seized Chinese vessel should be punished, fishers&rsquo; group says
Seized Chinese vessel should be punished, fishers’ group says
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"It is already illegal to enter our territory, but they're also robbing us of our natural resources. And yet they...
Headlines
fbfb
Magalong resignation is 'good example' for officials violating curbs to follow &mdash; Robredo
Magalong resignation is 'good example' for officials violating curbs to follow — Robredo
8 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday welcomed contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong's move to step down after attending...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines back to old travel status quo &ndash; Nograles
Philippines back to old travel status quo – Nograles
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
The travel restriction covering 36 countries with recorded cases of new variants of COVID-19 will be lifted effective tomorrow,...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: COVID-19 variant not seen from samples in latest genome sequencing
DOH: COVID-19 variant not seen from samples in latest genome sequencing
9 hours ago
The health department on Saturday said it has not detected the new coronavirus variant first seen in the United Kingdom in...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
House intensifies health protocols with COVID-19 variants confirmed in Philippines
House intensifies health protocols with COVID-19 variants confirmed in Philippines
6 hours ago
“Coronavirus cases in the House have been brought down quite remarkably but because of the new strain, we cannot be...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte toughens law vs money laundering
Duterte toughens law vs money laundering
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
Apart from real estate brokers and agents, the government can now also go after and freeze assets of “suspicious”...
Headlines
fbfb
Public support high for alternative transport &ndash; poll
Public support high for alternative transport – poll
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Most Filipinos have expressed support for public and other alternative forms of transportation such as walking and biking,...
Headlines
fbfb
Manila bans all Chinese New Year activities
Manila bans all Chinese New Year activities
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has banned all activities for the celebration of Chinese New Year...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with