DFA chief Locsin in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' top diplomat will undergo quarantine after being exposed to individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he was negative at the moment, but the officers he met on Wednesday tested positive.

"Sadly I must quarantine. I'm negative but the building and officers I met yesterday tested positive," Locsin tweeted in response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday afternoon.

Great conversation. Will get a lot done soon. Sadly I must quarantine. I’m negative but the building and officers I met yesterday tested positive. We’re going into lockdown til Tuesday when we test again. Again thank you for the call. Please tell your President what I said. https://t.co/xspmLhGn6E — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) January 28, 2021

Locsin, however, did not identify the certain individuals he met with.

The Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Pasay City will also be on lockdown until Tuesday, February 2.

Locsin made this announcement following a phone call with Blinken and "stressed the importance of the Mutual Defense Treaty for the security of both nations."

Blinken described his conversation with Locsin as "great" and vowed to continue building a strong alliance between the Philippines and the US.

"Secretary Blinken also underscored that the United States rejects China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea to the extent they exceed the maritime zones that China is permitted to claim under international law as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention," US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said.