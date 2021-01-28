#VACCINEWATCHPH
DFA chief Locsin in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
In this Jan. 27, 2020 screengrab, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. delivers his statement during the Virtual Replenishment Conference of the Peacebuilding Fund.
Facebook screengrab/DFA

DFA chief Locsin in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2021 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' top diplomat will undergo quarantine after being exposed to individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he was negative at the moment, but the officers he met on Wednesday tested positive.

"Sadly I must quarantine. I'm negative but the building and officers I met yesterday tested positive," Locsin tweeted in response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday afternoon.

Locsin, however, did not identify the certain individuals he met with.

The Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Pasay City will also be on lockdown until Tuesday, February 2.

Locsin made this announcement following a phone call with Blinken and "stressed the importance of the Mutual Defense Treaty for the security of both nations."

Blinken described his conversation with Locsin as "great" and vowed to continue building a strong alliance between the Philippines and the US.

"Secretary Blinken also underscored that the United States rejects China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea to the extent they exceed the maritime zones that China is permitted to claim under international law as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention," US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said. 

