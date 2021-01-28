Military intelligence chief sacked over misinformation in list of alleged communist rebels

MANILA, Philippines — Maj. Gen. Alex Luna has been relieved as armed forces deputy chief for intelligence over the publication of an incorrect list of alleged communist rebels who the military claimed were killed or captured.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed this in a statement sent to reporters Thursday afternoon. "I am relieving MGen Alex Luna from his post as Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, J2, effective today (28 Jan 2021)," he wrote.

To recall, a Facebook page named “Armed Forces of the Philippines Information Exchange” published a list of 28 supposed UP alumni who, they claimed, went on to join the NPA.

However, those on the list who were neither dead nor captured by the military, prompting them to come out in a press conference held by the Right to Know Right Now Coalition to deny the allegations made and cast fear over the possible effects of the list on their personal safety.

"The publication of an erroneous list, originating from his office OJ2, of alleged NPA killed by the military is an unforgivable lapse. His negligence only shows a lackadaisical attitude towards his job resulting to confusion and damage to reputation," Lorenzana said in his statement.

"We do not take these offenses lightly and I want to hold the people involved accountable," the defense chief also said.

Luna was promoted to the post of Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, J2 in October 2020.

A week after the initial list, the military also misquoted a former University of the Philippines lecturer as saying that the "silent majority" in the university supported the abrogation of UP's deal with the defense department.

The former senior lecturer, Michael Eric Castillo, later went on record to say that he had no basis for making such a claim.

“This is unprofessional behavior and politicized men in uniform should never be tolerated. Apology is one thing, but taking action is another. Someone should be held accountable for negligence like this. Bad eggs should never be left unpunished,” said Sen. Francis Pangilinan said then in a statement.

— Franco Luna