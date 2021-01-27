#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Ex-UP lecturer denies AFP graphic quoting him as claiming UP majority agrees with accord abrogation
This undated photo shows the Oblation statue in the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City
File photo

Ex-UP lecturer denies AFP graphic quoting him as claiming UP majority agrees with accord abrogation

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2021 - 11:39am

MANILA, Philippines — A former University of the Philippines lecturer claimed he was misquoted after a post by the military said he went on record to say that the "silent majority" in the university supported the abrogation of UP's deal with the defense department. 

To recall, the Department of National Defense last week scrapped its 1989 agreement with the University of the Philippines requiring state forces to secure authorization before entering the campus. Students and alumni of the university have since slammed the unilateral termination as an attack on academic freedom. 

Seemingly in defense of the abrogation, the Civil Relations Service of the AFP on Sunday, January 24 posted a quote card graphic it attributed to one Michael Eric Castillo, an alumnus and former lecturer of the university. 

"UP as an institution is not your enemy. There are more officials in UP who do not fight against the government and who follow the laws and regulations of our country," the graphic quoted him as saying in mixed Filipino and English.

"How can we say that the majority doesn't agree with the abrogation? You try to do a survey. It's not true that the majority of UP alumni is against the government," he supposedly added.  

No basis for 'silent majority' claim

However, the post's caption reads: "Silent majority ng UP Community suportado ang abrogation ng UP-DND Agreement. - Mr. Michael Eric Castillo, UP Alumnus and Former Senior Lecturer."

Speaking in an interview aired over ANC's "Headstart", Castillo denied making such a statement, saying: "If there is a categorical claim that I said there is a silent majority, then that is wrong because I don’t have basis for saying so."

He was, however, careful to point out that he was in favor of the abrogation, as he felt the accord was "premised on mistrust towards" uniformed personnel. 

READ: What prompted the signing of the UP-DND accord in 1989?

"Why would a mere presence of the military and police preclude the university and students from pursuing critical and progressive thinking?" he asked.

"Why would communists be scared?...UP already provides a space for alternative views to flourish. The accord should not have been there in the first place."

AFP 'inconsistencies' in information

This is not the first time the AFP was caught peddling misinformation on the matter. 

On Wednesday, January 20, a Facebook page named “Armed Forces of the Philippines Information Exchange” published a list of 28 supposed UP alumni who, they claimed, went on to join the NPA and were later killed or captured by state forces.

However, a number of those on the list who were neither dead nor captured by the military, came out to deny the allegations made and cast fear over the possible effects of the list to their personal safety. 

The AFP’s Civil Military Operations Office has since apologized for "inconsistencies" on the post but stopped short of explaining why such a list was relevant to publish in the first place. 

READ: AFP apologizes for red-tagging UP alumni

If Castillo indeed never made such a statement, it is not clear where the military got the quote to attribute to him.

The CRSAFP has since issued a statement clarifying its post. "The CRSAFP has no intention to disrespect and mislead the public in providing information. The quotes were accurate as they lifted from the actual statements made by Mr. Eric Castillo during the Up Up Pilipinas Radio Program on January 22, 2021," it said in a statement Tuesday.

Why does this matter?

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP to banks: Comply with credit card debt moratorium
BSP to banks: Comply with credit card debt moratorium
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered banks and credit card issuers to strictly comply with newly signed laws that grant...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;China owes us an explanation': Senators flag Beijing law allowing coast guard to fire on foreign ships
‘China owes us an explanation': Senators flag Beijing law allowing coast guard to fire on foreign ships
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 18 hours ago
Breaking with messaging from the Palace and the country's top diplomat, Sen. Richard Gordon on Tuesday said China must justify...
Headlines
fbfb
CA justice Lopez named to SC
CA justice Lopez named to SC
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
President Duterte picked Court of Appeals Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez to fill the remaining vacancy in the Supreme Court,...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate adopts resolution for UP, DND dialogue
Senate adopts resolution for UP, DND dialogue
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The Senate yesterday adopted a resolution welcoming a move of the Department of National Defense to seek a dialogue with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Face-to-face classes OK&rsquo;d for medical programs
Face-to-face classes OK’d for medical programs
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has allowed limited face-to-face classes in schools offering medical and allied programs to ensure the availability...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Magalong: CAR to revert to stricter GCQ
Magalong: CAR to revert to stricter GCQ
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Cordillera Administrative Region is set to revert to stricter general community quarantine from Feb. 1 to 15, contact-tracing...
Headlines
fbfb
Other labs offering saliva test face sanctions
Other labs offering saliva test face sanctions
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Private laboratories offering saliva tests to the public may face sanctions, according to the Department of Health.
Headlines
fbfb
Senate approves deferment of SSS increases in monthly contributions
Senate approves deferment of SSS increases in monthly contributions
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The Senate committee on government corporations and public enterprises approved yesterday proposals to allow the deferment...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ defers probe on killing of Bukidnon priest
DOJ defers probe on killing of Bukidnon priest
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday said he would wait for the Philippine National Police (PNP) to get information...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ willing to aid DA in price monitoring, surveillance
DOJ willing to aid DA in price monitoring, surveillance
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday assured the Department of Agriculture of the Department of Justice willingness...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with