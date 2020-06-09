PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Police on standby at the University of the Philippines Cebu where protesters gather vs the anti-terror bill on June 5.
The Freeman/Aldo Banaynal, file
UP Cebu protesters 'tried the tolerance of police, went too far' — PNP chief
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2020 - 5:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Activists were arrested for protesting the controversial anti-terrorism bill outside the University of the Philippines in Cebu went too far and tested the patience of police officers, the chief of the national police said.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief, defended the arrests made at the Black Friday protest, saying the eight who were arrested were apprehended for disobedience to authority. 

"It seemed like they really try the tolerance of police to some extent. They are going too far already, which is tantamount to disobedience that's why we caused the arrest," he also said of the eight protesters.

Videos from the protest showed activists running into the UP Cebu to get away from police and an officer lifting up and carrying away one protester who was later arrested. Police said the activists had "shoved" their officers, who had shields and truncheons.

The eight included seven activists and one bystander who was documenting their arrest. 

After spending almost 36 hours in detention, the protesters were ordered released without bail by a Cebu court on Monday after the UP Office of the Student Regent called for their safe and immediate release.

Gamboa urged the public to air their sentiments and expression through avenues other than mass gatherings.

Police have also arrested protesters who had aired their views outside of mass gatherings.

Police guidelines

According to a 1989 agreement between the UP and the Department of National Defense also known as the Soto-Enrile accord, police and military presence in any of the state university's campuses is prohibited unless authorized by the UP administration.

The agreement provides that military and police elements "shall not interfere with peaceful protest actions by UP constituents within UP premises."

However, law enforcement personnel may enter UP campuses if in "hot pursuit," which Cebu City police said was the case on June 5.

Rule 25 of the Revised PNP Operational Procedures, a public document, touches on rallies and demonstrations and says that police are instructed to observe maximum tolerance in all dispersal operations as far as rallies and demonstrations are concerned.

"The PNP shall not interfere with the holding of a public assembly...No public assembly with a permit shall be dispersed. However, when a public assembly becomes violent, the civil disturbance management contingents may disperse such public assembly," the rule reads. 

Section 25.4(d) of the rule goes on to say: “No arrest of any leader, organizer, or participant shall be made unless he violates during the assembly a law, statute, or ordinance,” while 25.9 says: "Respect for human rights and equal treatment and protection for everybody shall be strictly observed; and PNP personnel shall observe maximum tolerance."

Holding mass gatherings, like a birthday party for example, is prohibited during the general community quarantine. 

After the protest was dispersed, police told reporters that the protesters were apprehended for violating Cebu city's general community quarantine among others.

Gamboa, at the briefing on Tuesday, also defended the anti-terrorism bill, which the PNP will help implement, saying the proosed law has enough safeguards against potential abuse and that the national police would not abuse its power. 

“First, it hasn't been signed into law yet. Second, we will wait for the implementing rules and regulations so we can look at what's in it for the PNP and what's in it for the public...I don't suppose that the legislature, the branch of government who takes care of formulating the law will craft it without safety nets. I think these have safety nets and the public is there to watch," Gamboa said in a mix of Filipino and English. — with reports from Ratziel San Juan 

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: NBI claims Facebook clones a result of 'glitch'
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"It's just a machine anyway. It's not impossible that a glitch can happen. We still have questions on the technical side,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Marcoleta labels ABS-CBN reporter 'un-Filipino' for basing story on public records
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
"Allegiance po ay importante ma-instill natin sa ABSCBN, ang kaugaliang Pilipino. Yung ginawa po ung reporter na 'yun na banatan...
Headlines
fbfb
2 lawmakers clash at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Edu Punay | 19 hours ago
The House of Representatives continued yesterday its hearing on the franchise renewal application of broadcast giant ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
Anti-terror bill reaches Palace
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Duterte may opt to sign the anti-terror bill into law, veto it in its entirety, veto specific provisions or let the bill lapse...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL resumes flights to 8 domestic destinations, Manila-Los Angeles
By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines resumed yesterday regular passenger flights to eight domestic and one international destination...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
6 days ago
Volunteer group: Improvised bike lane was decisive action to protect commuters
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 days ago
MMDA is coordinating with the police to determine other possible charges to be filed against members of the Bikers United...
Headlines
fbfb
LTO offices sa Metro Manila bukas na ngayon
By Angie dela Cruz | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Bukas na ngayong araw, Miyerkules ang mga tanggapan ng Land Transportation Office sa Metro Manila para sa mga motorista na kukuha ng lisensiya, magre-renew ng lisensiya at magrerehistro ng sasakyan makaraang ipatupad...
6 days ago
Headlines
fbfb
6 days ago
Para solusyunan ang kakulangan sa transportasyon; 2 ruta pa sa Metro Manila, binuksan
By Mer Layson | 6 days ago
Nagbukas ang pamahalaan ng dalawa pang ruta ng mga bus sa Metro Manila para tugunan at solusyunan ang problema sa transportasyon...
Headlines
fbfb
7 days ago
Government urged to address commuters' woes in shift to GCQ 
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 days ago
Senators Risa Hontiveros and Nancy Binay on Tuesday urged the government to address the chaotic state of public transport...
Headlines
fbfb
8 days ago
PNP unveils plan as Metro Manila shifts to GCQ
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 days ago
The Philippine National Police on Monday unveiled a plan to be implemented in all of its offices as Metro Manila shifts to...
Headlines
fbfb
11 days ago
Business leaders, former health chiefs support Metro Manila shift to GCQ
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 11 days ago
Influential business leaders and former health secretaries on Friday backed President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with