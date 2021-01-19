#VACCINEWATCHPH
Filipinos overseas with COVID-19 now at 13,605
This photo taken on February 23, 2020 shows a worker cleaning chairs at the boarding area while arriving passengers disembark at the international airport in Manila. The Philippines has three cases of the COVID-19 coronaviThis photo taken on February 23, 2020 shows a worker cleaning chairs at the boarding area while arriving passengers disembark at the international airport in Manila. The Philippines has three cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year that has now killed more than 2,400 people and spread around the world.rus that emerged in central China at the end of last year that has now killed more than 2,400 people and spread around the world.
AFP/Romeo Gacad

Filipinos overseas with COVID-19 now at 13,605

(Philstar.com) - January 19, 2021 - 8:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos abroad with the coronavirus reached beyond 13,600 on Tuesday, as officials logged 14 additional cases.

DFA in its daily bulletin said the new infections were reported from Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East, nearly a year since the first known cases of COVID-19 among Filipinos overseas were tallied,

The agency said two more Filipino patients had also recovered, bringing the number of those who got well at 8,684.

Some 3,980, meanwhile, continue to receive treatment, while the death toll remained at 941 with no new fatalities on January 19.

The overall count reached its present figures also after the DFA reported 48 additional cases on Monday, along with six fatalities and 55 recoveries.

To date, the Middle East continues to have the most number of cases at 7,843, with deaths at 603 and recoveries at 4,704.

Asia Pacific follows with 2,747 infections, 21 deaths and 1,961 patients who have gotten better.

Europe, meanwhile, now accounts for 2,202 infections, 118 deaths and 1,486 recoveries, while the Americas have 813 cases, deaths at 199 and recoveries at 533.

Globally, the COVID-19 has infected over 95.64 million with deaths at 2.04 million and recoveries now at 52.76 million.

The United States, where the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump has faced criticism for its handling of the pandemic, crossed the 24 million mark on infections and its fatality count at the brink of reaching 400,000.

India (10.5 million), Brazil (8.5 million), Russia (3.5 million) and the United Kingdom (3.4 million), follow in the list of Top 5 countries with the highest cases.

The Philippines, meanwhile, with its more than 504,000 cases, put it at the 32nd spot, and remains the second highest in Southeast Asia. — Christian Deiparine

