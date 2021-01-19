Filipinos overseas with COVID-19 now at 13,605

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos abroad with the coronavirus reached beyond 13,600 on Tuesday, as officials logged 14 additional cases.

DFA in its daily bulletin said the new infections were reported from Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East, nearly a year since the first known cases of COVID-19 among Filipinos overseas were tallied,

The agency said two more Filipino patients had also recovered, bringing the number of those who got well at 8,684.

Some 3,980, meanwhile, continue to receive treatment, while the death toll remained at 941 with no new fatalities on January 19.

The overall count reached its present figures also after the DFA reported 48 additional cases on Monday, along with six fatalities and 55 recoveries.

To date, the Middle East continues to have the most number of cases at 7,843, with deaths at 603 and recoveries at 4,704.

Asia Pacific follows with 2,747 infections, 21 deaths and 1,961 patients who have gotten better.

Europe, meanwhile, now accounts for 2,202 infections, 118 deaths and 1,486 recoveries, while the Americas have 813 cases, deaths at 199 and recoveries at 533.

Globally, the COVID-19 has infected over 95.64 million with deaths at 2.04 million and recoveries now at 52.76 million.

The United States, where the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump has faced criticism for its handling of the pandemic, crossed the 24 million mark on infections and its fatality count at the brink of reaching 400,000.

India (10.5 million), Brazil (8.5 million), Russia (3.5 million) and the United Kingdom (3.4 million), follow in the list of Top 5 countries with the highest cases.

The Philippines, meanwhile, with its more than 504,000 cases, put it at the 32nd spot, and remains the second highest in Southeast Asia. — Christian Deiparine