#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte says businesses seeking franchise should pay right amount of taxes
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on January 18, 2021.
Presidential Photo/Simeon Celi

Duterte says businesses seeking franchise should pay right amount of taxes

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - January 19, 2021 - 7:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has warned businesses seeking franchises that they "won't see the light of day" unless they pay the right amount of taxes, a remark that Malacañang said applies to shuttered broadcast giant ABS-CBN. 

Speaking during a televised public address last Monday, Duterte said some businesses seek protection from the government but failed to settle their financial obligations to the government. 

"You have seen how I criticize those who are not paying taxes and are riding on the popularity because it’s so popular. It’s a fad now to have these kind of shows...but yet abandoning their duty to government. And you ask protection from government in your business. In return, you pay your taxes correctly," the president said. 

"You do not pay your taxes correctly, that's what happened to you. So there will be no opening. I assure you all franchises won't be implemented, I won't implement until they settle their full accounts with government," he added. 

Duterte made the remark after some lawmakers filed bills granting a fresh franchise to ABS-CBN, which was forced to go off air and lay off thousands of workers last year because of the expiration of its franchise. The president, however, did not mention the television network in his hour-long address. 

"You are asking for a franchise. For all I care, you can have a thousand franchise. You will not see the light of day there until you come to government with clean hands. As they say, 'He who comes (into) equity must come with clean hands,'” Duterte said. 

Roque: Duterte's remark applies to all businesses

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque claimed Duterte was referring to all businesses that are required to have franchises. 

"All of them are addressed to those applying for franchise and in so far as ABS-CBN is one of them, I guess it is a safe conclusion, it is also applicable to ABS-CBN but it applies to all those who want a franchise," Roque said at a press briefing yesterday. 

Asked whether Duterte is now setting conditions for the approval of ABS-CBN's franchise, Roque replied: "As I said, it is definitely applicable to ABS-CBN, was not referring specifically, so I cannot answer that question."

Duterte also talked about a company that he said is occupying "something like 44,000 square meters" but did not provide specifics. He said while some businesses are not paying the right amount of taxes, the poor are relying on the government for COVID-19 vaccines. 

"Wala akong galit. Bayaran mo lang ang gobyerno, ako sasaludo ako sa inyo limang beses in full attention. Hindi ako magalit. Presidente ako eh, ‘yung maliliit na bagay na ganoon personal (I am not angry. Just pay the government and I will salute you five times in full attention. I won't be angry. I am the President. These are small personal issues)," the president said.   

"But the bigger issue, the bigger picture in the background is really the unpaid taxes. That's for real. And no franchise will ever be implemented. Even if you are given 5,000 franchises, I won't implement it. Settle your accounts with government," he added. 
 
Duterte, who has accused ABS-CBN of defaming him during the 2016 election, clarified that the granting of a franchise does not mean that previous wrongdoings have been forgotten. 

"And before opening, we will have a short - short, very short serious talk. Do not compel me to do something which is not lawful. Just because you give them a franchise, it does not follow that all of their misdeeds in the past are condoned and forgiven," the President said. 

Last July, a House panel rejected a bill that would have granted ABS-CBN a fresh 25-year franchise, a development widely seen as a huge blow to press freedom. While Malacañang insists that Duterte has nothing to do with the House panel's decision, the President claimed in his fifth state of the nation address last year that he was a "casualty" of the Lopezes, the family that owns ABS-CBN. 

Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Deputy Speaker Vilma Santos Recto have filed new bills granting a 25-year franchise to ABS-CBN but some lawmakers believe the renewal of the network's franchise requires the support of Malacañang. 

LEGISLATIVE FRANCHISES RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What prompted the signing of the UP-DND accord in 1989?
What prompted the signing of the UP-DND accord in 1989?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
In the Duterte government’s latest move seen to shrink spaces for activists and dissent, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana...
Headlines
fbfb
IBP: There is legal basis for transparency in vaccine plan despite public emergency
IBP: There is legal basis for transparency in vaccine plan despite public emergency
10 hours ago
IBP President Domingo Egon Cayosa asserted that “there is compelling legal basis for transparency, even under the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers: Junking UP-DND accord raises tension, shrinks democratic space
Lawmakers: Junking UP-DND accord raises tension, shrinks democratic space
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, who is a UP graduate and former justice secretary, said ending the agreement "unnecessarily...
Headlines
fbfb
UP president: 'Unwarranted' scrapping of UP-DND pact to sow 'more confusion, mistrust'
UP president: 'Unwarranted' scrapping of UP-DND pact to sow 'more confusion, mistrust'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
In a statement Tuesday, UP President Danilo Concepcion expressed the university’s grave concern over the unilateral...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP backs UP-DND accord termination, claims agreement 'did not serve best interest'
PNP backs UP-DND accord termination, claims agreement 'did not serve best interest'
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"The PNP wishes to state that the termination of the agreement does not diminish our mandate to uphold the law at all times....
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Filipinos overseas with COVID-19 now at 13,605
Filipinos overseas with COVID-19 now at 13,605
48 minutes ago
The number of Filipinos abroad with the coronavirus reached beyond 13,600 on Tuesday, as officials logged 14 additional ...
Headlines
fbfb
Government in talks with more than 30 firms for storage of COVID-19 vaccines
Government in talks with more than 30 firms for storage of COVID-19 vaccines
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
National Task Force against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon said the government has spoken to 28 third-party...
Headlines
fbfb
7 senators assail scrapping of UP-DND accord
7 senators assail scrapping of UP-DND accord
1 hour ago
Several lawmakers on Tuesday urged the Senate to oppose Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana's abrogation of a decades-old agreement...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators deny preference for Pfizer jabs, stress oversight function after Duterte lashes out
Senators deny preference for Pfizer jabs, stress oversight function after Duterte lashes out
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
Senators on Tuesday denied holding a bias toward any vaccine brand, saying instead that they are concerned with the safety,...
Headlines
fbfb
Advisory on use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine among elderly eyed
Advisory on use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine among elderly eyed
3 hours ago
Pfizer is the only drugmaker that has so far secured an emergency use authorization from the local FDA for its vaccine, which...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with