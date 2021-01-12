House leaders agree to dance to Velasco’s Cha-cha

MANILA, Philippines — Leaders of political parties and blocs in the House of Representatives have agreed to support Speaker Lord Allan Velasco’s (Marinduque) push to amend “restrictive” economic provisions in the Constitution.

The “consensus” among political leaders in the House was reached during a caucus presided by Velasco on Tuesday, a day before the House constitutional amendments committee restarts discussions on charter change.

“There is a strong and united consensus among political leaders in the House to back Speaker Velasco’s initiative towards liberalizing the economic provisions in the Constitution,” Deputy Speaker Bernadette Herrera-Dy (Bagong Henerasyon party-list) said.

The lawmakers present at the caucus represent major political parties and blocs in the House, particularly the ruling PDP-Laban, the Nationalist People’s Coalition, the Nacionalista Party, the National Unity Party, Lakas-NUCD, Hugpong ng Pagbabago, the Liberal Party and the Party-list Coalition Foundation Inc.

Aside from Velasco and Herrera-Dy, the following lawmakers were physically present at the meeting:

Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero (1-PACMAN party-list)

Deputy Speaker Kristine Singson Meehan (Ilocos Sur)

Deputy Speaker Wes Gatchalian (Valenzuela)

Rep. Mark Enverga (Quezon)

Rep. Kit Belmonte (Quezon City)

Rep. Francisco Benitez (Negros Occidental)

Rep. Alfredo Garbin (AKO BICOL party-list)

Lawmakers present via teleconferencing were:

Deputy Speaker Doy Leachon (Oriental Mindoro)

Deputy Speaker Roberto Puno (Antipolo City)

Deputy Speaker Munir Arbison (Sulu)

Deputy Speaker Eric Martinez (Valenzuela City)

Majority Leader Ferdinand Martin Romualdez (Leyte)

Minority Leader Joseph Stephen Paduano (Abang Lingkod party-list)

Rep. Mikey Arroyo (Pampanga)

Rep. Isidro Ungab (Davao City)

Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte)

Rep. Michael John Duavit (Rizal)

Rep. Joet Garcia (Bataan)

Rep. Rommel Angara (Aurora)

Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan)

Rep. Eileen Ermita-BUhain (Batangas)

Rep. Sharon Garin (AAMBIS-OWA party-list)

Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina City)

Limited to economic provisions?

Garbin, who chairs the House constitutional amendments committee, reiterated that proposed amendments to the Constitution would be limited to economic provisions.

However, political science professor Jean Franco and constitutional law professor Tony La Viña previously told Philstar.com that any changes can be made to the Constitution once it is opened up for amendments or revisions.

“Nobody can limit whatever changes people can propose,” La Viña said in an interview.

Velasco’s proposal, or Resolution of Both Houses No. 2, seeks to allow Congress to lift the constitutional restrictions on foreign investments in land, natural resources, public utilities, educational institutions, media and advertising.

He wants this done by inserting the phrase “unless otherwise provided by law” in the provisions, which would give Congress the leeway to pass laws to change the constitutional requirements.

Velasco hopes to finish debates on charter change before the end of 2021 and present it to Filipinos for ratification in the 2022 elections.