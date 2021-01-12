#VACCINEWATCHPH
CHR regional office looking into killing of North Cotabato mayor, driver

CHR regional office looking into killing of North Cotabato mayor, driver

(Philstar.com) - January 12, 2021 - 10:15am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said Tuesday that its regional office is looking into the killing of Libungan, Cotabato Mayor Christopher Cuan and his driver.

Lawyer Jacqueline de Guia, CHR spokesperson, condemned the killing of Cuan and his driver Edwin Ihao who were gunned down on Monday afternoon.

“CHR-Region XII is looking into the incident to ensure justice for the victims,” De Guia said in Filipino.

She also called on the local office of the Philippine National Police “to ensure that the case will be resolved and perpetrators will be immediately made accountable.”

Cuan was inspecting a cockpit under construction in Barangay Cabaruyan, Libungan when gunmen on motorcycles arrived and shot at him with pistols, killing him and his driver on the spot.

The town mayor and his driver died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Cuan had been included in President Rodrigo Duterte’s “narco-list,” but barangay officials from Libungan issued resolutions saying he was not involved in the drug trade.

He also survived a gun attack in January 2019 that left one of his staff wounded.

Cuan is just the latest of government officials and politicians included in the president’s narco-list who were later killed. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/John Unson

