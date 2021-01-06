#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
House leader says plenary can reverse ABS-CBN franchise denial
File photo shows employees and supporters lighting candles at the gate as the ABS-CBN Corporation office in Quezon City shines the network's colors.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
House leader says plenary can reverse ABS-CBN franchise denial
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 11:08am

MANILA, Philippines — A leader of the House of Representatives said Wednesday that the plenary can reverse the denial of a franchise to ABS-CBN, especially under the leadership of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

“I believe it can be pulled out by the plenary now and reconsidered in the new leadership we have now,” House Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza told ANC’s “Headstart.” “Plenary overrules the committee and the plenary prevails.”

Atienza said that the vote of the House legislative franchises panel in July 2020 denying the media giant a fresh 25-year franchise must be brought to plenary, where all House members may vote to ratify or reject the committee’s decision to kill the franchise of the network and the employment of its 11,000 workers, which came despite government agencies clearing ABS-CBN of any wrongdoing.

Aside from loss of jobs, the House franchises committee’s rejection of ABS-CBN’s application for a new franchise and the network’s shutdown also resulted in an information gap in far-flung areas which had only been reached by the media giant’s regional bureaus which also had to shutter.

All eyes on Velasco

The House leader’s expectations for ABS-CBN to get a franchise renewal this year largely hinges on his trust in the leadership of Velasco, whom he expects to allow lawmakers to debate and vote freely.

“I am just relying on the character of the new speaker. He’s not the type who would double cross and double talk and deal with everybody,” Atienza said.

Velasco, however, has been silent on the matter and has not given any indications whether he is keen on bringing the ABS-CBN franchise to plenary for further debates and a final vote.

Another House leader, Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta, who was on the forefront of the attack against ABS-CBN when the franchises panel took up its application, argued that the network first needs to go through major reforms before it is given a new franchise to operate.

The House is also still dominated by allies of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has vowed to see the end of ABS-CBN, which earned his ire for not airing his campaign advertisement and for supposedly taking sides during the 2016 presidential race.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III has filed a bill in the upper chamber to grant ABS-CBN a new franchise, but the Senate would still have to wait for the House to pass a bill granting the network a fresh franchise.

Sotto, too, is hoping that the election of Velasco and a new set of House leaders gives the franchise a better chance of being renewed.

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES LORD ALLAN VELASCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What we know so far: Death of flight attendant Christine Dacera
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
"If those were all true, then why is Christine not here today to answer that?" he also said. 
Headlines
fbfb
NCRPO chief rejects 'case solved' claim on Dacera's death
By Christian Deiparine | 15 hours ago
"If you say it has been solved, it should be clear as to who was raped, who did it and what had been the cause of her death,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Manny Pacquiao offers reward for capture of suspects in death of flight attendant
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The boxing legend announced a P500,000 purse to anyone who will be able to apprehend those still at large in the death of...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte orders BIR to reshuffle personnel
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte has ordered the reshuffling of tax officials and the “freezing” of government personnel believed...
Headlines
fbfb
JICA releases another 10 billion yen loan to Philippines
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Japan released yesterday 10 billion yen to the Philippines as second tranche disbursement under the post-disaster standby...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippines to allow emergency use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine ‘within a week’
By Xave Gregorio | 10 minutes ago
The Philippines will be issuing an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine of United States drugmaker Pfizer...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't analysis shows new COVID-19 variant not yet in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 minutes ago
The DOH and the PGC said the new variant, which experts say potentially spreads faster than the original strain first detected...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Lauriat para sa barangay?’ Gatchalian says hacker used his credit card to spend P1M on Food Panda
44 minutes ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday said his credit card was hacked and used to make an enormous purchase on Food Panda...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP spox: 72-hour ultimatum for suspects in Dacera's case for 'waiting' of arrest warrant
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
(Updated 11:26 a.m.) A supposed “manhunt” on persons the police are considering as suspects in the death of flight...
Headlines
fbfb
MMDA chair Danilo Lim passes away
1 hour ago
Lim died “before 8 a.m. this morning,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement. He was 65.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with