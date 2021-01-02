#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOST: Sinopharm wanted Philippines to fund trials of its COVID-19 vaccine
Chinese state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm wanted the Philippines to fund its clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine in the country, the Department of Science and Technology said.
AFP/Joel Saget
DOST: Sinopharm wanted Philippines to fund trials of its COVID-19 vaccine
(Philstar.com) - January 2, 2021 - 12:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese state-owned drugmaker China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. (Sinopharm) wanted the Philippines to fund its clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine in the country, the Department of Science and Technology said Friday.

In a statement with the Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration, the DOST said Sinopharm reached out to them with two proposals for collaboration, among them is for the Philippines to shoulder the costs of its vaccine’s clinical trial.

DOST said it responded by saying that the Philippines only funds trials under the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Trial. Sinopharm never responded back, DOST said.

Another option for collaboration that Sinopharm floated, according to the DOST, is for the Philippines to recognize the vaccine’s approval in China.

DOST did not say what their response was to this particular suggestion, but the local FDA only fast-tracks the approval of drugs that have been granted authorization by regulatory agencies it deems to be mature — and China’s FDA is not among them.

China has approved Sinopharm’s coronavirus vaccine for general use after the drugmaker announced that it has an efficacy rate of 79%.

The local FDA said in the same statement that Sinopharm has not yet submitted any application for clinical trials or for their vaccine to be approved for emergency use.

In the same statement, the DOH denied the “baseless accusations” that it did not act on documents for the participation of the Philippines in clinical trials for Sinopharm’s coronavirus vaccine, saying that the government’s task force on COVID-19 had approved the country’s participation in several clinical trials, including Sinopharm’s, as early as May 2020.

Their statement sought to counter an accusation from two representatives of MKG Universal Drugs Trading Corporation interviewed on radio DZBB on Friday, who claimed to be the sole distributor of Sinopharm’s vaccine.

The two, whose identities were concealed supposedly due to security reasons, also claimed that the DOH did not act on Sinopharm’s request to hold clinical trials in the country as early as May 2020.

The Presidential Security Group has used the Sinopharm vaccine to immunize themselves against the coronavirus, even if it has not been approved for use in the country.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana admitted Thursday that these vaccines were smuggled.

The FDA Act imposes fines and jail time for those who import, sell or distribute any unregistered health products. — Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 VACCINE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DEPARTMENT OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Side effect fears may discourage inoculation – global survey
By Czeriza Valencia | 15 hours ago
Concerns about side effects of vaccines against COVID-19 are likely to prevent large sections of populations worldwide from...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors giving unregistered vaccines to lose license
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Doctors illegally administering unregistered COVID-19 vaccines face sanctions including revocation of license, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
NPA forming urban hit squads, CPP confirms
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
This, after the communist rebels hinted of reviving teams that targeted police officers, soldiers, government agents and even...
Headlines
fbfb
Long road ahead, but pro-admin bets lead in early poll for 2022 elections
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
The country's next elections is set more than a year from now but results of a survey has shown pro-administration individuals...
Headlines
fbfb
Resilience can help Pinoys rise above pandemic – Duterte
By Edith Regalado | 15 hours ago
President Duterte has put his faith in the resilience of the Filipino to rise above COVID-19 in the new year with the nation...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: Firecracker injuries down 85%
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of firecracker injuries recorded by the Department of Health (DOH) during the New Year...
Headlines
fbfb
Bigger allowance for teachers OK’d
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Public school teachers will receive an additional P1,500 allowance this year to assist them in the implementation of distance...
Headlines
fbfb
WHO emergency listing of Pfizer vaccine can speed up review process — health chief
21 hours ago
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first to receive WHO’s “emergency validation” since the novel coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace updates quarantine classifications, announces US travel ban
22 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also announced that the government has finally decided to restrict the entry of travelers...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines welcomes 2021 with 1,765 new COVID-19 cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
Filipinos welcomed 2021 under varying forms of lockdown, with Metro Manila and nine other areas placed under general community...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with