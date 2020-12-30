26 more Filipino health workers in UK infected with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — An additional 26 Filipino nurses and health care workers in the United Kingdom have been infected with COVID-19, the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in London said.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the newly reported cases among Filipinos in the last two days bring the total of stricken nurses to 776.

"We are sad to note that the new wave of infection in the UK involves more of our frontline Filipino workers," Bello said.

Labor Attaché Amy Reyes said the 26 fresh cases among Filipinos in the UK are now in isolation and are being given assistance.

Reyes, however, did not clarify whether the fresh case among Filipinos is the new strain of the coronavirus.

She added that Britain's National Health Services hospitals are "under extreme pressure due to the surge of the cases."

As of Wednesday, two Filipino nurses previously infected have recovered, pushing the total of recoveries to 614.

The death toll among Filipino nurses in the UK is at 36. Two other Filipinos are in critical condition.

Data from the the Department of Foreign Affairs as of December 29 showed that a total of 12,875 Filipinos abroad in 84 countries/territories have been infected with COVID-19.

Of the confirmed cases, 3,578 are undergoing treatment, 8,386 are recovered or discharged. The DFA also recorded 911 fatalities among Filipinos abroad. — Patricia Lourdes Viray