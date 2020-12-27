#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
London new virus strain
Pedestrians, some wearing a face mask or covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walk past closed shops on Oxford Street in central London on December 20, 2020.
AFP/Niklas Halle'n
Suspension of flights from UK extended by two weeks
(Philstar.com) - December 27, 2020 - 2:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte approved recommendations to extend the ban on flights coming from the United Kingdom, where a new strain of the coronavirus disease 2019 has been reported, for two more weeks from December 31, the Palace said Sunday. 

The suspension of flights was announced on December 23 and initially covered all flights from the UK frim December 24 to 31. Health officials initially said the measure was not necessary yet.

Almost immediately after reports broke of the new strain on December 20, Belgium and the Netherlands imposed similar travel bans of their own. However, the Philippines only followed suit three days later, drawing comparisons with how the government initially resisted calls for a ban on flights from China in January. 

READ: Duterte wants new task force on new coronavirus strain

"Also approved by President Duterte are the recommendations of the Department of Health for the strict mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers coming from countries/areas that report the COVID-19 new variant, which include Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia, regardless of RT-PCR test results," Roque also said in a statement issued Sunday morning. 

He added that "all positive RT-PCR specimens of UK travelers must be forwarded to the Philippine Genome Center, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, and the University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health, for genome sequencing." 

At Saturday night's meeting, Health Secretary Francisco Duque told Duterte that a travel ban on other countries would be considered only once community transmission of the new variant has been recorded in that country.

Initial data suggest the new coronavirus strain could be “up to 70% more transmissible,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said over the weekend.

READ: AFP personnel have received Sinopharm vaccine, Duterte says

President Rodrigo Duterte also added at the meeting that he intended to form a new task force composed of medical experts to deal with the new coronavirus strain which was first reported in the United Kingdom.

He added that many people in the Philippines, including some members of the military, have already received the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

The administration of Duterte, who has routinely emphasized that achieving herd immunity through vaccination is the only way out of a pandemic whose spread he describes as inevitable, is looking to inoculate 24.7 million Filipinos in 2021, with Sinovac seen to arrive the earliest by March, and AstraZeneca by the second quarter.

As of this post, the Department of Health's running case tally stands at 469,005 coronavirus cases around the country since December of last year. Of that number, 28,883 are active cases, or patients who have neither passed away nor recuperated and are still recovering in hospitals or quarantine facilities. 

— Franco Luna with reports from Agence France-Presse 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON HARRY ROQUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
AFP personnel have received Sinopharm vaccine, Duterte says
6 hours ago
"Let me tell you, many have already been injected with Sinopharm," Duterte said. 
Headlines
fbfb
Malabon Zoo owner appeals for donations
By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The owner of the Malabon Zoo has appealed for help to feed its animals, some named after celebrities, and to go on with housekeeping...
Headlines
fbfb
2 LPAs to bring rains – PAGASA
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Two low-pressure areas will bring rains over most of the countrythis week, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbfb
Holiday COVID-19 spike to be seen by 2nd week of January
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
A surge in COVID-19 cases this Christmas season could be expected by the end of December up to the second week of January...
Headlines
fbfb
Rain in most parts of Philippines due to 2 LPAs
5 hours ago
Weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday said rains will continue to persist in most parts of the country due to the two new low pressure...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Paniqui shooting victims Sonya and Frank Gregorio laid to rest
By Christian Deiparine | 36 minutes ago
Slain mother and son Sonya and Frank Anthony Gregorio were laid to rest on Sunday, two days after Christmas in what should...
Headlines
fbfb
CPP rejects government designation as terrorist group
47 minutes ago
"The Party, the New People's Army and the revolutionary movement are outside the legal jurisdiction of the [Government of...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says to end VFA if US 'can't deliver at least 20 million doses' of vaccine
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
The president's latest pronouncement follows the supposed botched negotiations with the US drugmaker Pfizer for 10 million...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH adds 883 coronavirus cases as tally eclipses 469,880
5 hours ago
Government claims of success in fighting the pandemic have been largely incompatible with the situation on the ground.&n...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants new task force on COVID-19 variant
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday said he wants the creation of a new task force composed of medical experts to deal with the new...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with