Dela Rosa: Not all cops are like Nuezca

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has joined the chorus of government officials defending the national police against criticisms of its culture of violence and impunity, claiming there is no such thing and that cops should not be judged for the killings in Tarlac by one of their own.

Police SMSgt. Jonel Nuezca, now in custody and charged with two counts of murder, was caught on video shooting 52-year-old Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio—both unarmed—at point-blank range in the middle of a heated argument.

Speaking in an interview on ANC's "Headstart", Dela Rosa echoed statements by the Palace and the interior department that the murders were an isolated incident. He opted instead, as many others have, to highlight the supposed accomplishments of the police force.

"I don't have to defend myself because you will say I am biased as former chief. No, I don't believe so. That's being used by the critics who want to destroy the government. No policeman wants to kill. You treat that as an isolated case," he said in mixed Filipino and English.

"If you're a policeman, you're in a violent world, and it's possible violence will enter your mind. But not all cops are like that. Please do not judge the profession, judge the person, because the entire organization will be affected," he added.

Dela Rosa: Nobody encourages killing

Dela Rosa, who was then chief of the Philippine National Police when cops kidnapped and killed Korean businessman Jee Ick-Joo at the PNP national headquarters in Camp Crame, is among the chief architects of the Duterte administration's so-called war on drugs, which he has gone on to staunchly defend in his capacity as a senator.

Critics say that the violent climate within and beyond the PNP are a direct result of President Rodrigo Duterte's statements in the past, which they say only emboldens erring cops to carry out crimes. The government has rejected this, with the Palace saying Tuesday that the criticism has become repetitive.

"Tell me, from the president down to the lowest level of command, who is actually saying 'kill them, kill the ones like that.' No one! You engage in using your firearms if the situation calls for it. That's different, illegal drug operations are not the same as what happened with Nuezca, which we've already condemned. It's not a police operation," Dela Rosa said.

Despite Dela Rosa's denials, government officials have often said that suspects can be killed. "You’re afraid of drug lords? If they can kill you, you can also kill them because they’re in prison. You’re afraid of dying? I hate cowards," he told prison guards in 2018 when he was head of the Bureau of Corrections, a post he was appointed to when he retired as PNP chief.

"Look at the background of Nuezca. He was already charged for evading drug testing. That means he was an addict, because why would he evade it? There was probably something wrong with him, he was not right in the head," the former police chief added, though he did not address why Nuezca was allowed to remain a police officer despite that.