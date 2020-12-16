#VACCINEWATCHPH
SC issues revised rules on intellectual property rights cases
This file photo shows the Supreme Court compound in Padre Faura, Manila.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
SC issues revised rules on intellectual property rights cases
(Philstar.com) - December 16, 2020 - 5:30pm

MANILA, Philippines —  More courts outside of Metro Manila have been designated for intellectual property rights (IPR) cases have been opened, under the 2020 Revised Rules of Procedure for IPR cases.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday launched online the 2020 IPR Rules, which they said in a release, “aims to improve, facilitate and expedite IT rights litigation.”

Under the revised rules, Special Commercial Courts (SCCs) in Baguio City, Iloilo City, Cebu City, Cagayan de Oro City and Davao City can now issue writs of search and seizure in civil and criminal actions.

These writs can be enforced nationwide, the SC Public Information Office said.

The STAR previously reported the SCCs are located only in the cities of Pasig, Makati, Manila and Quezon.

The SC en banc approved the 2020 IPR Rules on October 6 and they took effect on November 16 following publication.

The Sub-Committee for the Revision of the Rules of Procedure for Intellectual Property Rights Cases is chaired by Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta and vice chaired by Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa and Alexander Gesmundo, with retired Justice Francis Jardeleza as consultabt.

Gesmuno said, according to the SC PIO release, the revised rules are crafted to foster an atmosphere that “ultimately spurs creative activity and innovation, technology transfer and foreign investment.”

The SC PIO also said due to the rising number of IP rights related cases, the period to render judgment in regular cases has been shortened to 60 calendar days from 90 days.

Judges and court personnel will also be mandated to undergo training under the Philippine Judicial Academy in coordination with the Office of the Court Administrator, under the 2020 IPR.

The 2020 IPR Rules can be viewed on the SC website. — Kristine Joy Patag

