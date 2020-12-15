#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Senate bill seeks regulation of vape products
File photo shows a man vaping.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Senate bill seeks regulation of vape products
(Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 6:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto wants to regulate vaping and vape products in the country to reduce the harm caused by smoking.

He filed Senate Bill No. 1951 under which "the government shall regulate the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use, advertisement, promotion and sponsorship of Vaporized Nicotine Products."

In addition to reducing the harm caused by smoking, Recto in an explanatory note for the proposed measure said the bill would serve to "promote a healthy environment and protect the citizens from any potential hazards coming from the use of these novel consumer products."

Novel consumer goods that generate a nicotine-containing or non-nicotine containing aerosol without combustion or burning both fall under the proposed measure's definition of Vaporized Nicotine Products. The category also includes both heated tobacco products and vapor products.

"Most importantly, this bill grants the Department of Trade and Industry jurisdiction over these products. To ensure that defective, dangerous, and substandard products are kept off the market, product standards for consumables and electrical devices in line with international practices shall be made mandatory," Recto said.

Despite the regulations contained in the proposed measure, the senator said it also seeks to ensure that access to non-combustible alternatives to cigarettes is not curtailed.

Age restrictions and marketing

The proposed measure, Recto added, imposes a minimum age restriction of 18 years for vape products and "mandates that buyers be made to verify their age through a government-issued identification card." It also requires that websites carrying vape products to be age gated.

"It shall not be a defense for the person selling or distributing that he/she did not know or was not aware of the real age of the purchaser. Neither shall it be a defense that he/she did not know nor had any reason to believe that the product was for the consumption of a person below eighteen (18) years of age," the bill reads.

While Recto's bill allows advertising and other forms of communication to "ensure that adult smokers are made aware of these products and encouraged to switch to [them]," it also stipulates that "product communication should not be false or unsubstantiated."

"It is also prohibited for these marketing materials to target minors or non-smokers," Recto added.

The bill also requires that risk-appropriate warnings be displayed in the packaging of vape products.

The use of vape products in schools, hospitals, government facilities and other facilities intended particularly for minors, is prohibited by the measure.

"In other indoor places open to the general public, the use of Vaporized Nicotine Products shall not be allowed except in designated vaping areas or in point-of-sale establishments for purposes of conducting product comprehension sessions," the bill reads. 

The trade and industry committee of the House of Representatives in September approved a bill that aims to regulate the manufacture, sale and distribution of vapes, e-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine and non-nicotine delivery systems. — Bella Perez-Rubio 

SENATE VAPE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Plantation Bay's resident shareholder quits after harsh response to mother of child with autism
By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
Cebu resort shareholder Manny Gonzalez who recently made headlines for alleged poor handling of a guest complaint on Tuesday...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF: Don't leave home without face shields, face masks
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has decreed the mandatory wearing of full face...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker to block Leonen removal by quo warranto
By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Removing Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen through quo warranto proceedings is not likely to prosper, a House...
Headlines
fbfb
OVP: Robredo not in talks with Reds, has no plans nor authority for that
5 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s office said that it is not holding peace talks with communist rebels, nor will it hold...
Headlines
fbfb
Leachon to Palace: Address vaccine concerns instead of resorting to personal attacks
7 hours ago
"I was just asking a fair scientific question in order to gain the confidence of the people in terms of their acceptance of...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Don't forget health protocols, faithful told as Simbang Gabi begins
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
"We cannot overemphasize the need to follow the minimum health protocols at all times," the DOH said in a statement. "Gatherings...
Headlines
fbfb
Taliptip fishers, groups file writ of kalikasan vs Bulacan airport project
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Former residents of Barangay Taliptip in Bulakan town, Oceana Philippines and two other petitioners urged the Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace insists 'no favorites' on vaccine purchase from drugmakers
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
Concerns had been raised that government is seemingly opting for the said vaccines — targeting 25 million doses —...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte orders PhilHealth to simplify payment claims process
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to simplify the payment claims process in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate bill sponsored by Marcos would see return to ‘fraud-prone’ polls — election lawyer
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
An election lawyer on Monday warned against a bill at the Senate, sponsored by Sen. Imee Marcos, proposing a "hybrid" election...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with