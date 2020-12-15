#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOH probes health facility for pricey swabs
According to DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, they asked the facility to explain its pricing but have not received a reply yet.
STAR/Walter Bollozos, file
Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - December 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) is investigating a health facility for violating the price range set for COVID-19 swab tests, an official said yesterday.

According to DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, they asked the facility to explain its pricing but have not received a reply yet.

“We are investigating a facility for non-compliance. We sent a letter, asking them to explain. We are waiting for their reply – if it is valid or if they should be penalized,” she said at a press briefing.

Based on a Joint Administrative Order (JAO) issued recently by the DOH and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), a price range was set for the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) or swab test for COVID-19.

The order sets the price range for private laboratories from P4,500 to P5,000. For public laboratories, the price is fixed at P3,800.

Vergeire warned that the DOH and DTI are closely monitoring compliance with the order.

She also added that all testing laboratories for COVID-19 are mandated to make public their prices for swab testing.

The price range should be displayed in a “conspicuous” place such as tarpaulin, menu of services or through leaflets and the facility’s website.

“In the spirit of transparency, they have to inform the patients of the price of swab test,” she maintained.

