#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Guevarra: Anti-corruption task force may start filing raps in December
This undated photo shows Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra at a Senate committee hearing.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
Guevarra: Anti-corruption task force may start filing raps in December
(Philstar.com) - December 14, 2020 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice-led Task Force against Corruption (TFAC) investigating the entire government may file criminal complaints within December, Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Monday.

In a message to reporters, Guevarra said that the task force has been fully operational since December 1, but the panel has been receiving complaints and reports shortly after President Rodrigo Duterte issued the directive in October.

“The mechanism for the efficient operations of the TFAC is in place and is now processing complaints and reports on corruption. We may be able to file a couple of formal charges within the month,” Guevarra added.

The DOJ chief refused to divulge more details on the complaints until they are filed, but said they will give a general update later in the month.

Guevarra also refused to say if the complaints involve projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways or of lawmakers. “We’ll inform you in time. We’re still validating,” he added.

Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Agplipay-Villar earlier said that as of December 1, the task force has received 98 complaints of corruption.

Other than the DPWH, other agencies that the task force will prioritize are the Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth) Corp., Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Internal Revenue and Land Registration Authority.

He added that the majority of the reports the task force received alleged corruption links to the DPWH.

The DOJ chief also said no one will be spared in their task force’s investigation, including lawmakers, even if they are from the legislative branch of the government.

“The task force will investigate the ‘act’ of corruption complained of, regardless of who may be involved,” he said late in November.

Guevarra however said they will refrain from publicizing the personalities being investigated. “Upon completion of the investigation and filing of the complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman, the respondents may be named, either by the Task Force Against Corruption or by the ombudsman, subject to their right to be heard,” he added. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Robertzon Ramirez

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MENARDO GUEVARRA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Velasco allies give conflicting views on new ABS-CBN franchise
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Two deputy speaker-allies of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco have issued contradicting views regarding the possibility of former...
Headlines
fbfb
National ID registration hits 8.4 million
By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
Registrations for step one of the Philippine Identification System have reached 8.4 million, the Philippine Statistics Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca OKs more COVID-19 vaccines for Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
More COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be made available in the country following British drug maker AstraZeneca’s approval...
Headlines
fbfb
'Baseless, unfounded': Leonen ex-colleagues, peers throw support amid impeachment rap
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
Support for Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen amid an impeachment complaint filed against him are growing, with...
Headlines
fbfb
Cancer 'won’t wait' til after COVID-19 pandemic
By Celine Isabelle Samson | 6 hours ago
Cancr patient Henry Dela Cruz Jr. might have walked the whole 11 kilometers to get to the PCSO at the Lung Center of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DFA: 42 Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 12,350
40 minutes ago
Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus have reached 12,350 as foreign affairs officials report 42 new cases on M...
Headlines
fbfb
PGH, Lung Center brace for post-holiday surge in COVID cases
44 minutes ago
The Philippine General Hospital and the Lung Center of the Philippines—both designated as COVID-19 referral centers...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines cross 450,000; deaths at 8,757
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Total COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 450,733, of which 23,353 or 5.2% were active.
Headlines
fbfb
China won't use COVID-19 as leverage, Palace and envoy assure public
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Manila's envoy to Beijing on Monday sought to allay fears that China is using its candidate COVID-19 vaccines to secure concessions...
Headlines
fbfb
Judiciary asked to review how search warrants are issued, implemented
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
"It’s not just Judge Villavert. We are appealing to all members of the Judiciary because this is their concern: A question...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with