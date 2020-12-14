Guevarra: Anti-corruption task force may start filing raps in December

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice-led Task Force against Corruption (TFAC) investigating the entire government may file criminal complaints within December, Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Monday.

In a message to reporters, Guevarra said that the task force has been fully operational since December 1, but the panel has been receiving complaints and reports shortly after President Rodrigo Duterte issued the directive in October.

“The mechanism for the efficient operations of the TFAC is in place and is now processing complaints and reports on corruption. We may be able to file a couple of formal charges within the month,” Guevarra added.

The DOJ chief refused to divulge more details on the complaints until they are filed, but said they will give a general update later in the month.

Guevarra also refused to say if the complaints involve projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways or of lawmakers. “We’ll inform you in time. We’re still validating,” he added.

Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Agplipay-Villar earlier said that as of December 1, the task force has received 98 complaints of corruption.

Other than the DPWH, other agencies that the task force will prioritize are the Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth) Corp., Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Internal Revenue and Land Registration Authority.

He added that the majority of the reports the task force received alleged corruption links to the DPWH.

The DOJ chief also said no one will be spared in their task force’s investigation, including lawmakers, even if they are from the legislative branch of the government.

“The task force will investigate the ‘act’ of corruption complained of, regardless of who may be involved,” he said late in November.

Guevarra however said they will refrain from publicizing the personalities being investigated. “Upon completion of the investigation and filing of the complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman, the respondents may be named, either by the Task Force Against Corruption or by the ombudsman, subject to their right to be heard,” he added. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Robertzon Ramirez