Foreign spouses, children of Filipinos may enter Philippines starting December 7 â€” IATF

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 task force has permitted the entry of Filipino citizens' foreign spouses and children into the country starting next month.

This was announced by presidential spokesman Harry Roque who said the Inter Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases made this decision on Thursday.

"Also permitted is the entry of former Filipino citizens, including their spouses and children, regardless of age, who are traveling with them," Roque added.

There will similarly be no age restrictions placed on the traveling spouses and children of Filipino citizens.

The entry of these persons are subject to the following conditions, according to the IATF:

they are allowed visa-free entry under Executive Order No. 408, series of 1960

they are required to pre-book a quarantine facility

they must pre-book COVID-19 testing at a laboratory operating at the airport

they are subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry

"The IATF directed the Bureau of Immigration to formulate the necessary guidelines to ensure the smooth implementation of this policy," the spokesman for the COVID-19 task force said.

"The Department of Tourism, on the other hand, is likewise directed to issue the necessary guidelines for the provision of sufficient accommodation for the above mentioned persons taking into account the release of their COVID-19 test results."

— Bella Perez-Rubio