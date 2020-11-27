Foreign spouses, children of Filipinos may enter Philippines starting December 7 â€” IATF

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 task force has permitted the entry of Filipino citizens' foreign spouses and children into the country starting next month.
This was announced by presidential spokesman Harry Roque who said the Inter Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases made this decision on Thursday.
"Also permitted is the entry of former Filipino citizens, including their spouses and children, regardless of age, who are traveling with them," Roque added.
There will similarly be no age restrictions placed on the traveling spouses and children of Filipino citizens.
The entry of these persons are subject to the following conditions, according to the IATF:
- they are allowed visa-free entry under Executive Order No. 408, series of 1960
- they are required to pre-book a quarantine facility
- they must pre-book COVID-19 testing at a laboratory operating at the airport
- they are subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry
"The IATF directed the Bureau of Immigration to formulate the necessary guidelines to ensure the smooth implementation of this policy," the spokesman for the COVID-19 task force said.
"The Department of Tourism, on the other hand, is likewise directed to issue the necessary guidelines for the provision of sufficient accommodation for the above mentioned persons taking into account the release of their COVID-19 test results."
— Bella Perez-Rubio
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The Department of Health warns of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases during the upcoming holidays.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says the agency will form a contingency plan for this possible surge.
The DOH will emphasize to the public the need to observe minimum health standards during the holiday season to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Another mass recovery of 10,957 coronavirus survivors along with 1,968 additional infections were reported by the health department Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 418,818.
The numbers bring the tally to 386,486 total recoveries, good for a 92% recovery rate in the Philippines.
In its latest case bulletin issued Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also recorded 43 more casualties linked to the coronavirus, bringing the pathogen's death toll in the country to 8,123. — Philstar.com/Franco Luna
President Rodrigo Duterte has put Davao City under General Community Quarantine, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
The city will be under GCQ until November 30.
Metro Manila has been under GCQ since June.
With experts from OCTA Research Team labeling Baguio City as one of the COVID-19 “hotspots” of serious concerns, the Department of Tourism says it fully supports all the efforts of the LGU as it implements measures to ensure health and safety of the local visitors.
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says the DOT recognizes the able leadership of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.
"Baguio remains a premier destination especially for our domestic travelers and the Department will exert all efforts to ensure the slow but sure recovery of the industry and help bring livelihood back," Puyat says. — Rosette Adel
The Philippines' COVID-19 tally soars to 412,097 following the report of 1,383 additional cases on Wednesday.
The total number of recoveries also grows to 374,666 with 143 new recoveries while the national death toll now stands at 7,957 with 95 new fatalities recorded.
With these latest figures, total active cases in the country now amount to 29,474.
