#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Government to spend P73.2 billion for vaccines
“So the total is about P73.2 billion of financing... It’s almost fixed. Most of it is already fixed, although P13.2 billion is not yet completely negotiated,” Dominguez said during a meeting of the government’s pandemic task force in Davao City last Monday.
AFP/Yaksin Akgul
Government to spend P73.2 billion for vaccines
Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - November 25, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government is planning to spend P73.2 billion to buy vaccines for 60 million Filipinos as it tries to revive the economy while containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said the administration would borrow P40 billion from multilateral agencies World Bank and Asian Development Bank, while P20 billion would come from domestic sources like Land Bank of the Philippines, Development Bank of the Philippines and government-owned and controlled corporations. About P13.2 billion will be borrowed from bilateral sources.

“So the total is about P73.2 billion of financing... It’s almost fixed. Most of it is already fixed, although P13.2 billion is not yet completely negotiated,” Dominguez said during a meeting of the government’s pandemic task force in Davao City last Monday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said immunizing 60 million Filipinos is enough to achieve herd immunity, a concept in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached.

Dominguez said the average cost of the COVID-19 vaccine is $25 or about P1,200 per person. He noted that vaccine prices vary, but the government has sources to buy them.

“Basically 60 million is OK and we have the funds for that,” he said.

COVID-19 national policy chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said the Philippines is negotiating with four companies for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, namely, Sinovac, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Galvez, who is also vaccine czar, disclosed an advanced commitment with AstraZeneca might be completed by this month. He added that AstraZeneca offers the lowest price at about $5 per dose.

“We already have negotiations and the quota they provided is huge, 20 million doses,” he said.

Under the best-case scenario, the vaccine will reach the Philippines in the second quarter of 2021, according to Galvez.

President Duterte assured the public that the purchase of vaccines would be transparent.

Duterte had earlier approved the advance prepayment for COVID-19 vaccines, especially now that countries are racing to get access to these vaccines.

The Philippines’ total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 421,722 yesterday.

‘Gov’t need not borrow money’

The government need not borrow money to buy COVID-19 vaccines, but simply retrieve the estimated P34 billion being illegally held by a trading company of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to fund the purchase, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said yesterday.

In his privilege speech denouncing the dismal failure of the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) to fulfill its duty of making urgent purchases for frontline agencies, Drilon explained that the PITC was apparently also being used as a “pawn” by some government offices to cover up possible procurement irregularities.

“We need funds to finance procurement of vaccines; to address our 6.5 million housing backlogs; to feed 5.5 million of hungry Filipinos; to support the 4.6 million unemployed Filipinos,” he said.

“Let’s not borrow anymore. The PITC should just return the P33.4 billion,” he said.

The PITC is reportedly being eyed to purchase COVID-19 vaccines worth P20 billion that senators warned would be a disastrous move for Filipinos waiting to be inoculated.

Drilon said the Governance Commission for GOCCs gave the PITC a grade of 76 percent in 2018 for failing to achieve the minimum acceptable accomplishment in the areas of social impact, financials and internal processes.

Among the purchases that the agency failed to make several years back, according to the senator, were firetrucks for the Bureau of Fire Protection and relief packs for disaster victims ordered by the Office of Civil Defense worth billions of pesos.

Worse, he said, the PITC has not returned the unused funds to the concerned agencies, including the Departments of Social Welfare and Development, and Health, but made profit from them by investing the same in the money market.

Drilon, however, said the PITC apparently is also being used by other agencies to make it appear that they have been disbursing their budgets allocated by Congress so the funds will not expire and be returned to the National Treasury.

Tri-party deal

Tycoon Enrique Razon Jr.’s International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is set to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, half of which will be given to the government.

ICTSI executive vice president Christian Gonzalez yesterday disclosed that the purchase of the vaccines is made possible through an initiative of AstraZeneca, the United Kingdom government and the Philippine government.

“Under this, which will be a tri-party agreement, what will happen is the private sector will shoulder the cost, not only of the 50-percent deposit for the AstraZeneca vaccine, but likewise the remaining 50 percent due once the vaccine is delivered which is expected now sometime in the second quarter of 2021,” Gonzalez said.

He added that half of the vaccine it would purchase would be solely for the use of the Department of Health (DOH) through an equitable distribution to be determined by the government, while the other 50 percent is for the private entity to determine.

ICTSI’s 50-percent share of the vaccine is eyed for use by essential logistics providers as well as employees of the company and the entire Razon Group, according to Gonzalez.

“Naturally, one of the targets we will have will be our own employees, but in the case of ICTSI, we strongly believe that some of the key essential services members that really made the biggest impact, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, were the employees of the Philippine Ports Authority, Bureau of Customs and other essential frontline port and logistics workers,” he said.

“The allocation of the Philippines is approximately three to five million doses and we already have commitments as of today for up to two million doses to be funded by the private sector. Those two million doses will cover one million people, the vast majority of whom will be government employees, frontline health workers and other essential services workers as designated by the DOH and, of course, some of the other essential services workers like those in logistics as I have mentioned,” he added.

ICTSI is a publicly listed firm which is in the business of port development, management and operations. It operates 31 terminals in 19 countries. – Alexis Romero, Paolo Romero, Richmond Mercurio

COVID-19 VACCINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Irrigation chief deflects blame for Cagayan flooding
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Speaking to lawmakers during a hearing at the House of Representatives, NIA administrator Ricardo Visaya shifted the blame...
Headlines
fbfb
1,118 new infections push Philippines' COVID-19 caseload to 421,722
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said that new COVID-19 in the country continues to plateau.
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd disavows OVP-led Community Learning Hubs
By Christian Deiparine | 9 hours ago
The Community Learning Hubs are meant to give learners access to gadgets, equipment and tutors as well as provide an alternative...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR tells Duterte, gov't officials: Sex jokes are never right, shouldn't be tolerated
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The CHR, as the country’s gender and development ombud, issued a stern reminder to Duterte and other state officials:...
Headlines
fbfb
China incensed by 'unreasonable' US remarks on West Philippine Sea, region
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 14 hours ago
China is firing back at what it called the "unreasonable" remarks of US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien on...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Lifting deployment cap depends on vaccine
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The cap on the overseas deployment of health workers may be lifted once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte tells human rights advocates: Look for another fight
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has asked human rights advocates pick another fight and to just let him enforce his crackdown on illegal...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-Reds tag left-leaning party-list lawmakers
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Former communist rebels yesterday tagged left-leaning party list congressmen as among the leaders of the Communist Party of...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte OKs release of P1.5 billion to typhoon-stricken LGUs
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has approved the release of P1.5 billion to augment the depleted calamity funds of local governments affected...
Headlines
fbfb
Avoiding Yule gatherings safest bet vs virus – WHO
1 hour ago
The WHO said Monday that avoiding family gatherings would be “the safest bet” over Christmas, insisting there...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with