Typhoon name Ulysses, 3 others decommissioned

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) will strike out the typhoon name Ulysses as well as tropical cyclone names Amba, Quinta and Rolly from its list.

The decommissioning, PAGASA pointed out, is in relation to the rule that a name will be stricken off the list if the damage it caused to agriculture and infrastructure reaches P1 billion or if it claimed at least 300 lives.

According to initial assessments, Ulysses left at least P4.25 billion worth of damage to infrastructure, aside from claiming dozens of lives.

Venus Valdemoro, PAGASA public information office in-charge, said the new name would have the same first letter of the retired name.

He added that PAGASA, being a member of the international typhoon committee, will also recommend the decommissioning of the international name of Ulysses (Vamco) as well due to its destruction.

Its predecessors, Super Typhoon Rolly, left P18 billion in damages to infrastructure and agriculture and killed 25 people, while Typhoon Quinta left a total of 27 people killed and over P4 billion in damages.

Typhoon Ambo, the first tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, left a total of P1.574 billion worth of damage.

PAGASA said at least three cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility before the end of the year.

Ulysses was the 21st tropical cyclone this year, above the country’s annual average of 20 storms.