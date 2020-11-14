#VACCINEWATCHPH
Duterteâs response to typhoon onslaught is another task force
President Rodrigo Duterte addresses the nation on November 14, 2020 on the government's response to Typhoon Ulysses.
RTVM
Duterte’s response to typhoon onslaught is another task force
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:45 p.m.) — The creation of yet another task force was President Rodrigo Duterte’s response to the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) which brought massive flooding across vast swathes of Luzon, including Metro Manila and Cagayan Valley.

Duterte announced Saturday the creation of the task force, which is tasked to streamline rehabilitation efforts, in an address to the nation aired on state-run People’s Television.

Details on the task force are scant, but Duterte did mention that nearly all agencies of government are represented in it. He also said that he instructed the task force to cut red tape and that he gave them a timeline, but did not give specifics.

“In short, I want the task force to immediately give relief and assistance to affected people,” Duterte said in Filipino. “I don’t know what the task force will do, but whatever it is, just do it and I’ll take care of it.”

A group tasked to oversee everything that has to do with disaster response already exists and it is called the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Much like Duterte’s newly-formed task force, most government agencies are represented in the NDRRMC.

Also among the NDRRMC’s tasks is to advise the president on the status of disaster preparedness, prevention, mitigation, response and rehabilitation being undertaken by the government and the private sector.

But presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told Philstar.com in a phone interview that Duterte’s task force would not overlap with the functions of the NDRRMC and was simply created to “emphasize” the effects of the previous typhoons.

‘We can survive this’

Duterte assured that the government is stepping in soon to address the needs of those affected by the typhoon and that the Philippine Coast Guard, the army and the Navy have been working round-the-clock to attend to those in need of relief and rescue.

He also said that two helicopters lended by the military’s Northern Luzon Command have been deployed and more helicopters can be sent if needed.

“We can survive this. We’ve faced so much hardships before. We’ll stand up again. It will be difficult, but you know Filipinos, we know how to stand up on our feet again,” Duterte said in Filipino.

This was Duterte’s second appearance after Ulysses unleashed its fury over much of Luzon.

Duterte addressed the nation as thousands called for help on social media using the hashtags #CagayanNeedsHelp, #TuguegaraoNeedsHelp and #IsabelaNeedsHelp. Calls for Duterte to step down from office over his supposed absenteeism during national emergencies also trended on Twitter.

Duterte is scheduled to visit Cagayan on Sunday, his former aide and now Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go said.

RODRIGO DUTERTE TROPICAL CYCLONE ULYSSES
