Ulysses death toll hits 67

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Ulysses has now claimed at least 67 lives in the Philippines, the government's disaster coordination council disclosed Sunday.
In its latest update, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council confirmed that the casualties linked to Ulysses have reached 67.
Of the dead, 22 are from Cagayan Valley, 3 are from Central Luzon, 17 are from Calabarzon, 8 are from Bicol Province, 10 are from the Cordillera Administrative Region, and 8 are from Metro Manila.
The NDRRMC also counted 21 injured and 12 missing in the aftermath of Ulysses.
Cagayan province, among the areas hardest-hit by Ulysses, has since declared a state of calamity, with thousands still seeking shelter and assistance.
Videos that have since gone viral on social media showed residents calling for help in the pitch-black darkness, still trapped on their roof tops as night fell.
LOOK: Aerial footage captured by members of the Coast Guard Aviation Force shows the dire situation in Enrile, Cagayan, where floodwaters have all but submerged most residential houses in the area. @PhilstarNews #CagayanNeedsHelp pic.twitter.com/JBcNqRUYNn— Franco Luna (@francoIuna) November 14, 2020
'No discrepancies'
As of press time, the national police's own count of the death toll stands at 53, counting 23 lives lost in Cagayan Valley versus the NDRRMC's count of 22.
In terms of costs, the NDRRMC recorded P1.19 billion in agricultural losses and P470 million in infrastructure damages, though public works secretary Mark Villar said that the department recorded P4.3 billion in total damages.
"NDRRMC is working closely with all member-agencies. There is no discrepancy in the figures. The figures provided by the good SPWH is their agency's estimate of the possible damages to infrastructure incurred in all affected areas," NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said in a text message when asked about the differences in tallies.
"The figures that NDRRMC reports po are the actual computed damages as reported by the RDRRMCs from their ongoing damage assessment," he added.
The death toll from Typhoon Ulysses rises to 67, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council says.
The NDRRMC also reports 21 injuries in Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Bicol Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.
Meanwhile, 12 persons remain missing as of Sunday.
The Philippine Navy's BRP Pangasinan (PS31) will be delivering additional relief goods from Cebu to Bicol region, which was affected by the onslaught of tropical cyclones Rolly and Ulysses.
"For this transport mission, more relief goods such as food packs, rice, canned goods, toiletries, mineral water, used clothing, etc. are to be donated for the typhoon-affected families," the Naval Forces Central says.
The Central Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, in partnership with the different government and non-government units in the Visayas region, consolidated the relief goods.
Water reservoir water level at Magat Dam is at 192.15 meters, which is 0.85 meters close to its spilling level of 193 meters above mean sea level, as of 6 a.m. on Sunday.
The National Irrigation Administration-Magat River Integrated Irrigation System says reservoir inflow is at 1,020 cubic meters per second and outflow at 834 cubic meters per second with one spillway gate opened at two meters.
"The continuous rains upstream of Magat Dam contributed to high inflows, while rivers along the Cagayan River had also reached its maximum capacity, causing river overflows, not only to the Cagayan River but its adjacent areas," NIA says in a media release.
The provincial government of Aurora announces that the province has been placed under state of calamity following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.
The bodies of five residents of Sitio Nabitu in Barangay Viewpoint of Banaue, Ifugao were dug out from the mud and rocks Friday morning several hours after they were covered in a landslide during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses that battered most of Luzon Thursday.
The death toll from landslides in the Cordillera region have risen to seven. There was one reported victim in Atok and another in Buguias, both in northern Benguet, on Thursday afternoon.
Police Brig. Gen. Rwin Pagkalinawan, Cordillera police director, said around six more villagers have to be retrieved from the mud and rocks at the landslide area. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
