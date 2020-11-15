Ulysses death toll hits 67

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Ulysses has now claimed at least 67 lives in the Philippines, the government's disaster coordination council disclosed Sunday.

In its latest update, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council confirmed that the casualties linked to Ulysses have reached 67.

Related Stories Ulysses deaths reach 53

READ: 'Ulysses' hit Luzon hard. Here's how you can help

Of the dead, 22 are from Cagayan Valley, 3 are from Central Luzon, 17 are from Calabarzon, 8 are from Bicol Province, 10 are from the Cordillera Administrative Region, and 8 are from Metro Manila.

The NDRRMC also counted 21 injured and 12 missing in the aftermath of Ulysses.

Cagayan province, among the areas hardest-hit by Ulysses, has since declared a state of calamity, with thousands still seeking shelter and assistance.

Videos that have since gone viral on social media showed residents calling for help in the pitch-black darkness, still trapped on their roof tops as night fell.

LOOK: Aerial footage captured by members of the Coast Guard Aviation Force shows the dire situation in Enrile, Cagayan, where floodwaters have all but submerged most residential houses in the area. @PhilstarNews #CagayanNeedsHelp pic.twitter.com/JBcNqRUYNn — Franco Luna (@francoIuna) November 14, 2020

'No discrepancies'

As of press time, the national police's own count of the death toll stands at 53, counting 23 lives lost in Cagayan Valley versus the NDRRMC's count of 22.

READ: Trapped residents scream for help: We’re dying here

In terms of costs, the NDRRMC recorded P1.19 billion in agricultural losses and P470 million in infrastructure damages, though public works secretary Mark Villar said that the department recorded P4.3 billion in total damages.

"NDRRMC is working closely with all member-agencies. There is no discrepancy in the figures. The figures provided by the good SPWH is their agency's estimate of the possible damages to infrastructure incurred in all affected areas," NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said in a text message when asked about the differences in tallies.

"The figures that NDRRMC reports po are the actual computed damages as reported by the RDRRMCs from their ongoing damage assessment," he added.