OVP: Evacuees in Rodriguez, Rizal need clothes and hot meals
(Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 11:13am

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President is calling for donations to help families and communities affected by Typhoon Ulysses, which hammered southern Luzon this week.

Robredo on Thursday night visited Kasiglahan Village Elementary School in Rodriguez, Rizal, where 1,800 evacuees are staying, and distributed donated hot packs, blankets, diapers and face masks to the families.

In a video posted on the vice president’s Facebook page, evacuees called for clothes donations saying their houses were damaged and some were totally wrecked by trees uprooted strong winds.

Residents of Rodriguez, Rizal also turned to social media to cry for help and rescue as flooding reached their rooftops.

RELATED: 'Ulysses' hit Luzon hard. Here's how you can help

Robredo said that since families are staying in evacuation areas, they have no access to cooking equipment. While relief goods are welcome, she said hot meals would also be a big help.

The OVP in a separate Facebook post thanked AngatBuhay partners for sending their donations that they distributed to the evacuees.

In a separate statement, the OVP said they have been facilitating and coordinating with government agencies requests for rescue of families and individuals in flooded areas in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

RELATED: Marikina under state of calamity after ‘Ulysses’ flooding

It added that the OVP has communicated with the affected local government units to inquire about the immediate needs of the affected families.

On Thursday, Robredo initiated crowd sourcing for rubber boats that may be lent to LGUs to help them in rescue operations.

Ulysses has since weakened to a severe tropical storm and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning. — Kristine Joy Patag

