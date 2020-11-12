#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 402,820 with 1,407 new infections
Shoppers queue at a grocery store in Araneta Ave. in Quezon City last March 27, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
(Philstar.com) - November 12, 2020 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines climbed to 402,820 Thursday after the Department of Health reported 1,407 additional infections.

The DOH reported that 211 more people have been cleared of COVID-19, bringing to 362,417 the total number of COVID-19 survivors.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the disease increased to 7,721 after 11 more fatalities were recorded.

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surpassed the 400,000 level Wednesday, nearly eight months since the government enforced quarantine measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Researchers from the OCTA Group projected the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country would reach between 425,000 and 440,000.

Typhoon Ulysses

Typhoon Ulysses (Vamco) prompted evacuation and rescue operations in areas along the cyclone’s path. In Marikina City, the water level in the river rose and brought back grim memories of Typhoon Ondoy (Ketsana) that caused widespread flooding in September 2009.

It also battered Central and Southern Luzon, including areas reeling from the wrath of Super Typhoon Rolly (Goni).

Local governments face the challenge of ensuring residents are safe not only from the typhoon's impacts but also from the threat of COVID-19.

The DOH earlier called on the public to practice minimum health standards such as wearing of mask, frequent handwashing and physical distancing when possible. The department also urged LGUs to designate safety officers in evacuation centers to implement preventive measures.

Vulnerable evacuees such as the elderly must be separated, while symptomatic evacuees must be isolated.

The global COVID-19 case count has exceeded 52 million, with over 1.28 million deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

