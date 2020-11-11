DOH: Review of Sinovac application for vaccine trial won't stop despite Brazil suspension of study

MANILA, Philippines — The review of Sinovac’s application to conduct Phase 3 clinical trial in the Philippines will not be halted as the government waits for an official report from the Chinese drugmaker on the adverse effects of its vaccine candidate, the Department of Health said Wednesday.
Sinovac is the only company that has hurdled the preliminary review of the vaccine expert panel chaired by the Department of Science and Technology to conduct late stage clinical trial in the country. It has yet to secure approval from the ethics boards and the local Food and Drug Administration.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Chinese firm needs to submit an official report on the “serious adverse incident” involving a volunteer recipient, prompting Brazil’s health regulator to suspend the study of one of the most advanced vaccine candidates.
Vergeire said the country’s vaccine expert panel and FDA will review the document once received.
“It will be evaluated by our vaccine expert panel and the FDA and then that’s the time when we will decide if we will still push through with the clinical trial or not,” the health official said.
“Hindi porket it was claimed in some countries there is adverse effect, we will immediately stop it. The manufacturer has to inform us, we will have discussions with them and we will have our experts evaluate,” she said.
Butantan Institute, Sinovac’s Brazilian partner, called the halt of the clinical study unwarranted and said the death of the participant was not related to the vaccines.
Sinovac also said the incident was unrelated to its vaccine candidate CoronaVac, adding it is “confident in the safety of the vaccine.”
According to the World Health Organization, 10 vaccine candidates are going through Phase 3 clinical trials.
The Philippines has so far recorded 401,416 COVID-19 cases, with 363,217 recoveries and 7,710 deaths. — with report from Agence France-Presse
Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."
This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)
Brazil's health regulator says it had suspended clinical trials of a Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccine after an "adverse incident" involving a volunteer recipient, a blow for one of the most advanced vaccine candidates.
The setback for CoronaVac, developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech, came on the same day US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said its own vaccine candidate had shown 90 percent effectiveness, sending global markets soaring and raising hopes of an end to the pandemic.
The Brazilian regulator, Anvisa, said in a statement it had "ruled to interrupt the clinical study of the CoronaVac vaccine after a serious adverse incident" on October 29. — AFP
The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted emergency approval to a synthetic antibody treatment against Covid-19 developed by Eli Lilly, after the drug was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits.
Bamlanivimab at a dose of 700 milligrams was authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults and children aged 12 years and older who are at high risk for progressing to the severe form of the disease.
It is the first major drug to be approved that was designed specifically against the new coronavirus.
"As illustrated by today's action, the FDA remains committed to expediting the development and availability of potential COVID-19 treatments," said the agency's chief Stephen Hahn. — AFP
Brazil's health regulator says Monday it has suspended clinical trials of a Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccine after an "adverse incident" involving a volunteer recipient, a blow for one of the most advanced vaccine candidates.
The regulator, Anvisa, says in a statement that it has "ruled to interrupt the clinical trial of the CoronaVac vaccine after a serious adverse incident" on October 29.
It says it could not give details on what happened because of privacy regulations, but that such incidents included death, potentially fatal side effects, serious disability, hospitalization, birth defects and other "clinically significant events." — AFP
US President-elect Joe Biden Monday hails as a cause for "hope" the news that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 percent effective — but warned of a long battle still ahead.
"I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope," Biden says in a statement, adding that he received advance notice of the announcement on Sunday night.
"At the same time, it is also important to understand that the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away," he adds — stressing the continued importance of mask-wearing for the foreseeable future. — AFP
US President Donald Trump hails the "great news" Monday that a vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infections.
"STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!" the president tweets minutes after Pfizer announced the development and days after he lost the US presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.
His defeat was blamed, in part, on his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, with infections surging across the US in recent days. — AFP
- Latest
- Trending