DOH: Review of Sinovac application for vaccine trial won't stop despite Brazil suspension of study

MANILA, Philippines — The review of Sinovac’s application to conduct Phase 3 clinical trial in the Philippines will not be halted as the government waits for an official report from the Chinese drugmaker on the adverse effects of its vaccine candidate, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Sinovac is the only company that has hurdled the preliminary review of the vaccine expert panel chaired by the Department of Science and Technology to conduct late stage clinical trial in the country. It has yet to secure approval from the ethics boards and the local Food and Drug Administration.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Chinese firm needs to submit an official report on the “serious adverse incident” involving a volunteer recipient, prompting Brazil’s health regulator to suspend the study of one of the most advanced vaccine candidates.

Vergeire said the country’s vaccine expert panel and FDA will review the document once received.

“It will be evaluated by our vaccine expert panel and the FDA and then that’s the time when we will decide if we will still push through with the clinical trial or not,” the health official said.

“Hindi porket it was claimed in some countries there is adverse effect, we will immediately stop it. The manufacturer has to inform us, we will have discussions with them and we will have our experts evaluate,” she said.

Butantan Institute, Sinovac’s Brazilian partner, called the halt of the clinical study unwarranted and said the death of the participant was not related to the vaccines.

Sinovac also said the incident was unrelated to its vaccine candidate CoronaVac, adding it is “confident in the safety of the vaccine.”

According to the World Health Organization, 10 vaccine candidates are going through Phase 3 clinical trials.

The Philippines has so far recorded 401,416 COVID-19 cases, with 363,217 recoveries and 7,710 deaths. — with report from Agence France-Presse