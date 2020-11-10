Why leave MariÃ±as out of 'dressing down' over 'pastillas' bribery? â€” Hontiveros

MANILA, Philippines — The senator leading hearings into bribery at the Bureau of Immigration questioned the exclusion of alleged "pastillas" scheme mastermind Marc Red Mariñas, former Port Operations Division chief, from President Rodrigo Duterte's reported scolding of bureau officials tagged in the scam.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the chief executive met with 40 personnel from the Bureau of Immigration on Monday night, intending to "give them a dressing down" by forcing them to eat money rolled up in paper like pastillas but, according to the justice secretary, Duterte eventually relented and did not follow through on enforcing the punishment.

"The only surprise is, apparently, we got an update that Red Mariñas is not among the BI people who were scolded by the president last night in Malacanang. So that's the big question right now: Where is Mariñas?" Hontiveros said in Filipino during an interview with ANC's "Headstart."

According to a copy of Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente's written order obtained by Philstar.com shows the former Port Operations Disivison chief was not among the bureau personnel "directed to attend a meeting at Malacañang Palace on November 9, 2020."

Hontiveros added that it was "ironic" given Duterte's promise to enact an all-out fight against corruption and the evidence presented by immigration officials-turned-whistleblowers Jeffrey Dale Ignacio and Alex Chiong tagging Mariñas as the mastermind behind the bribery scheme.

"Si Red Marinas, so far, ang pinakamataas na mastermind o boss na tinukoy nila (is the highest mastermind or boss mentioned by them) so why wasn't he present for that dressing down?"

Mariñas included in NBI complaints

A Department of Justice-led task force is currently investigating government-wide corruption, with a focus on the Bureau of Customs, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Bureau of Immigration, and the Land Registration Authority.

The president's campaign against graft, however, has been met with skepticism as some question his reluctance to fire big-name appointees such as public works secretary Mark Villar and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Hontiveros last month said alleged masterminds Red Mariñas and his father Maynardo Mariñas, former head of the BI Special Operation Communications Unit have amassed P40 billion since 2017 by facilitating the entry of Chinese nationals into the country through the "pastillas" scheme and abuse of the Visa Upon Arrival (VUA) system.

The Office of the Ombudsman last week charged 86 BI officials with graft for their involvement in the "pastillas" scam.

"[T]his is a good development, with 86 people, who are allegedly involved in the pastillas scheme and other rackets in our borders, who are facing charges. But as I say over and over again, the story does not end here, we want to catch big fish," Hontiveros said partially in Filipino.

She also lauded the inclusion of Red Mariñas among the 86 charged under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. More than half of these officials were also placed under preventive suspension by the Ombudsman in late October.