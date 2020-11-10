#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 cases in Philippines approach 400,000 with 1,347 new infections
Shoppers wearing face masks and shields take a photo with a man in Santa Claus costume on November 8, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
COVID-19 cases in Philippines approach 400,000 with 1,347 new infections
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 10, 2020 - 4:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country's coronavirus caseload is close to reaching the 400,000-level Tuesday after 1,347 new infections were recorded.

Data from the Department of Health showed 399,749 people in the country have had COVID-19 since a case was first recorded in late January. The Philippines has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia after Indonesia with 440,569 infections as of Monday.

Of the total confirmed cases, 30,169 or around 8% are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

Cavite posted the highest daily increase with 92 new cases. It was followed by Manila City with 77 cases, Quezon City with 58, Baguio with 55 and Laguna with 52.

The DOH said the lower number of additional cases "may be attributed to the relatively reporting rate of laboratories for November 9, 2020."

Another 187 recoveries were recorded, taking the count to 361,919. Total recoveries accounted for around 91% of the confirmed cases.

But the DOH announced 14 more fatalities, raising the death toll to 7,661.

Some 4.7 million people have been tested for coronavirus in the Philippines.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the government is aiming to buy 50 million vaccine doses to inoculate an initial target of 25 million people next year.

He also said that “realistically speaking,” the bulk of COVID-19 vaccines may reach the country by the end of next year or early 2022 due to high demand and supply limitations. But if everything goes well, the “best case scenario” would be to have vaccines available between May and June 2021.

The global COVID-19 case count has surpassed 50 million, with over 1.25 million deaths.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: Graft conviction of Imelda Marcos
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Two years later, Imelda Marcos remains free while appealing her graft conviction.
Headlines
fbfb
More areas in Southern Luzon, Eastern Visayas under Signal No. 1 due to ‘Ulysses’
7 hours ago
Ulysses may reach typhoon category by Wednesday morning and attain its peak intensity of 140 to 155 kph Wednesday afternoon...
Headlines
fbfb
Former envoy to Brazil charged for maltreatment
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
Former Philippine ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro was formally charged yesterday for alleged maltreatment of her Filipino...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo lawyers to question Calida's role in seeking Leonen inhibition from poll protest
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The legal team of Vice President Leni Robredo will question Solicitor General Jose Calida’s role in pushing for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte summons 40 BI men in ‘pastillas’ scam
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday called to Malacañang the 40 Bureau of Immigration personnel tagged in the “pastillas...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace: PhilHealth chief seeks to increase coverage of dialysis sessions
1 hour ago
PhilHealth President Dante Gierran is seeking to expand the state insurer's dialysis coverage to 133 sessions annually from...
Headlines
fbfb
Revamp of 80-year-old Immigration law will solve corruption in bureau — Morente
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Morente, in a statement, said that the bureau has already implemented policies that will address corruption in its ranks,...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace releases guidelines on motorcycle taxi operations
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
To recall, the prohibition of the motorcycle taxi services came after the trial, participated by ride-hailing platforms Angkas,...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque: Calida motion vs Leonen in poll protest is in 'the interest of the people'
1 hour ago
“I suppose the motion had to be filed because it is the interest of our people to know who really won in the elections...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 pushes UP to call off annual admission test
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
State-run University of the Philippines on Tuesday said it will not hold its admission test, which draws thousands annually...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with