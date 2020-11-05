#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Mayon still on Alert Level 1 after 2 volcanic quakes â€” Phivolcs
In this Feb. 26, 2014 file photo, smoke billows from the crater of Mayon volcano, one of the country's most active volcanoes, in Albay province about 550 kilometers southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippines' most active volcano has belched out lava fragments as big as a bus that rolled one kilometer (half a mile) down its slope, prompting authorities to start forcibly evacuating thousands of villagers, officials said Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014.
AP/Bullit Marquez, File
Mayon still on Alert Level 1 after 2 volcanic quakes — Phivolcs
(Philstar.com) - November 5, 2020 - 11:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Two volcanic quakes rocked Mount Mayon in the last 24 hours, state seismologists said Thursday morning. 

In a bulletin posted 8 a.m., Phivolcs said it observed a "moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes that crept downslope before drifting east," from the volcano."Overall, the Mayon edifice is still inflated with respect to baseline parameters." 

Alert Level 1 is currently hoisted over the volcano which means that it is in abnormal condition, the state seismology bureau said.

"Although this means that presently no magmatic eruption is imminent, it is strongly advised that the public refrain from entering the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the perennial life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides/avalanches at the middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit." 

Phivolcs also advised that residents situated in the volcano's vicinity avoid active stream or river channels and those identified as lahar-prone areas especially during extreme weather conditions which bring heavy and prolonged rainfall. 

Typhoon Rolly, which was briefly a super typhoon and is the strongest recorded storm of 2020 so far, lashed Southern Luzon this weekend, triggering lahar flow from Mayon. 

The volcano, widely known for its "perfect cone" shape, last erupted in 2018. — Bella Perez-Rubio 

MAYON VOLCANO PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte may again suspend VFA abrogation
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte may opt to call for a second suspension of the abrogation process for the Visiting Forces Agreement with...
Headlines
fbfb
'Challenging times' ahead for Duterte admin if Biden wins in US polls — analyst
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
A political analyst on Tuesday said a win for US presidential candidate Joe Biden could spell "challenging times" for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Siony makes landfall today
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Residents of Northern Luzon should brace for strong winds and heavy rains brought by severe Tropical Storm Siony, which moved...
Headlines
fbfb
Airlines told: Do not board travelers to Philippines without visa
19 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has reminded airlines not to allow foreign nationals intending to go the Philippines to board the...
Headlines
fbfb
Batangas City bags WWF’s Most Lovable City award
By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Batangas City has been hailed as the “World’s Most Lovable City” and overall winner in this year’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Galvez: COVID-19 vaccination may start by next May if 'everything goes well'
52 minutes ago
Should there be obstacles in the development and importation of the sought-after vaccines, the vaccination program may begin...
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan bloc not doing anything illegal in Congress, Esperon admits
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon conceded Thursday that the leftist Makabayan bloc is not doing anything illegal...
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration announces 'one-strike policy' vs erring personnel
1 hour ago
The Bureau of Immigration said Thursday said it will enforce a one-strike policy on officials and personnel as it intensifies...
Headlines
fbfb
4 in 5 Filipinos say quality of life got worse in past year – SWS
2 hours ago
SWS said the September 2020 score was among the worst trends in survey history, having recorded -78 in May and -72 in July...
Headlines
fbfb
Signal No. 2 up in Batanes, Babuyan Islands as ‘Siony’ moves closer to land
3 hours ago
Signal Number 2 is now hoisted over Batanes and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands as Severe Tropical Storm “Siony”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with