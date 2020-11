MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has suspended quarrying operations around the Mayon Volcano in Albay after local residents blamed quarrying for the landslides during the height of typhoon "Rolly."



During a meeting on the effects of "Rolly" in Malacañang, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the DENR and the public works department to probe the quarrying operations in Guinobatan, Albay, one of the areas worst hit by the typhoon.



DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu said flood waters from the volcano fell on three rivers where quarrying activities are taking place. He said some of the quarrying operators left their stockpile in the middle of the rivers. The stockpile of quarrying operators, boulders, and lahar were carried by the water and reached residential areas.



"I directed the suspension of the 11 or 12 operators including suspending the quarry operations around the volcano so we can prevent similar incidents," Cimatu said.



"At the same time, we will investigate the quarrying procedures. They should not place their stockpile on the river," he added.



Duterte said he talked to residents of Guinobatan before flying to Manila to attend the meeting with officials. He said the residents were concerned about the dangers posed by boulders that are carried by the river every time there is a typhoon.



"Without really condemning the act itself of quarrying, I hope it should have the proper environmental clearance. If there is none, then I think you have to stop it in the meantime," the president said.



Cimatu said he has directed the suspension of the 12 operators and all quarrying around Mayon Volcano.



"In the meantime, I will suspend it. In fact, we have to close some of them, those who are culpable for this incident," he added.