Lahar flow in Guinobatan not linked to quarrying â€” Albay governor

MANILA, Philippines — The debris from mudslides that swept down villages in Guinobatan town in Albay and buried homes during the height of Super Typhoon Rolly’s rampage did not come from quarry stockpiles, the provincial governor said Tuesday.

Gov. Al Francis Bichara made this statement after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources suspended quarrying operations around Mayon Volcano. DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu said some of the quarry operators left their stockpile in the middle of the rivers, which were washed away by flood waters from the volcano when Rolly lashed the area Sunday.

But in an interview on ANC’s "Headstart", Bichara said the debris and boulders that reached villages came from slopes of the nearby Mayon Volcano. He explained the volume of flood water from the higher terrains of the volcano caused dikes to collapse.

“Right after the lahar slide in Guinobatan, we did some aerial survey. Actually, it came from the top. You know the slope of Mayon within the 6-kilometer radius, there is no quarrying, no operations, nothing. There is an enormous supply of volcanic debris,” the governor said.

“I doubt it. It’s always raining so no operator would stockpile in the middle of the river and put it on the side because they will have to save what they work for. It’s rainy season, who will do that? That will disappear. Their efforts, their hard work will go to waste,” he added.

It was the local government that issued permits to quarry operators who were required to obtain environmental compliance certificates from the DENR.

While he stressed that the lahar flow in Guinobatan is not linked to quarrying, Bichara said the province will comply with the national government’s directive to suspend quarrying operations.

“Nevertheless we will follow. No problem with that,” he said.

Duterte, who visited Guinobatan Monday, said residents were concerned about the threats posed by boulders that are washed away by the river every time there is a storm.

Rolly (international name: Goni) left at least 16 people dead and brought severe damage to houses and infrastructure after power through Southern Luzon, particularly Bicol region, with devastating winds and heavy rains. It was classified a super typhoon when it made its first landfall on in Catanduanes. — Gaea Katreena Cabico