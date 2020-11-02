#VACCINEWATCHPH
Duterte, Robredo make separate visits to cyclone Rolly-hit areas in Bicol region
This composite photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte (left) and Vice President Leni Robredo (right) in their separate visits to typhoon-struck areas in Albay and Camarines Sur, respectively.
Rep. Alfredo Garbin (Ako Bicol party-list)/Facebook | VP Leni Robredo/Facebook screengrab
(Philstar.com) - November 2, 2020 - 5:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo made separate visits to areas in Bicol region hit by Super Typhoon Rolly on Monday afternoon.

Duterte and Sen. Bong Go, his former long-time aide but is now a lawmaker, are flying to Manila from Davao. But Go told reporters that they went down in Guinobatan in Albay.

Go, often Duterte’s de-facto spokesperson, said the president ordered an investigation into alleged quarrying in the area following complaints of the residents.

The president was in Davao when Rolly barrelled towards parts of Luzon and was not present, even via videoconferencing, in the two briefings on government response to Rolly.

By Sunday evening,  #NasaanAngPangulo became a trending topic on Twitter, criticizing the president’s absence during the onslaught of the typhoon that left at least 16 people dead.

The Palace however said that the president has been monitoring the situation from Davao and has given instructions to hold a meeting with cabinet secretaries on Sunday on Rolly.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte will meet with officials late afternoon of Monday to discuss government response to Rolly.

Robredo visits, brings relief packs to CamSur

Robredo meanwhile arrived in Camarines Sur at past 1:00 p.m. on Monday, and is set to go around Albay and Catanduanes as well, where Rolly made its first two landfalls as a super typhoon.

In a Facebook post, Robredo said she left Manila before dawn of Monday.

The vice president went on Facebook live briefly on Monday and showed Sabang National High School in Camarines Sur, which she said served as one of the biggest evacuation centers in the area. She said they gave relief goods to the families seeking temporary shelter in the school.

The vice president however shared that while families were staying in the classrooms, the strong winds of Rolly tore the roofs and damaged the ceilings.

A separate Facebook post of Robredo’s office showed their team and Angat Buhay partners preparing food packs on Sunday afternoon. It said that they will be giving these away to those residing in Calabanga and Magarao, coastal and flood prone communities, in Camarines Sur.

Before she became the vice president, Robredo served as representative of the third district of Camarines Sur.  — Kristine Joy Patag

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: November 2, 2020 - 7:26pm

Follow this thread for updates on tropical cyclone Rolly (international name: Goni).

November 2, 2020 - 7:26pm

The provincial board has placed Camarines Sur under state of calamity following the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly.

In a resolution released Monday, the local government cited strong winds and torrential rains, as well as the extensive flooding and other damages brought about by the typhoon.
 

November 2, 2020 - 5:25pm

At 3 p.m., Tropical Storm Rolly was located 225 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.

The cyclone bears maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph. It is moving north northwestward at 15 kph.

November 2, 2020 - 3:00pm

Vice President Leni Robredo posts photos of the first signs of devastation brought about by Typhoon Rolly in Camarines Sur.

Robredo says she left Manila before dawn on Monday to visit the typhoon-hit province.

The vice president will also be visiting Albay and Catanduanes.

Left Manila before dawn today. Just arrived CamSur and these were the first signs of devastation we saw. Will be going around Albay and Catanduanes, as well.

Posted by Leni Gerona Robredo on Sunday, 1 November 2020
November 2, 2020 - 1:11pm

Two helicopters of the Philippine Coast guard have been deployed in Catanduanes to conduct damage assessment and emergency response operations.

The coast guard also deployed its BN Islander plane to identify hotspots in the province where immediate rescue and relief missions are needed.

"Let us be God's instrument in helping the people of Catanduanes," PCG Commandant Adm. George Ursabia says.

ATM: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deploys airbus light twin engine helicopters with tail numbers CGH-1451 and...

Posted by Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday, 1 November 2020
November 2, 2020 - 12:38pm
After being away from the public eye over the course of Super Typhoon Rolly's battering over the weekend, President Duterte will conducting an aerial inspection of typhoon-hit areas in the Bicol and Calabarzon regions of Luzon.

"It’s confirmed that President Duterte will be flying from Davao to Manila today," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque tells reporters.

"En route to Manila, he will be conducting an aerial inspection in Bicolandia and Calabarzon," he added. — Report by Alexis Romero

