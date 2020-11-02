#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines adds 2,298 new COVID-19 cases; total now over 385,000
Residents (top) register at a temporary shelter during an evacuation of informal settlers living along coastal areas in Manila on November 1, 2020, as Super Typhoon Goni moved towards the Philippine capital.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Philippines adds 2,298 new COVID-19 cases; total now over 385,000
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 2, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to over 385,000 after 2,298  new infections were recorded, the Department of Health said Monday.

To date, a total of 385,400 individuals have had COVID-19 in the country.

The latest bulletin showed that Benguet recorded the highest increase in coronavirus infections with 188, followed by Davao City with 166, Rizal with 119, Quezon City with 116 and Bulacan with 91.

Monday’s figures did not include data from 14 testing laboratories that failed to submit their reports on time.

Total recoveries increased to 348,830 by 87. The DOH reported Sunday 17,727 additional recoveries, which is part of its Oplan Recovery program.

But the death toll climbed to 7,269 after 32 more people died from the respiratory illness.

Excluding deaths and recoveries, the country’s active cases now stand at 29,301. This means patients who are still undergoing treatment and quarantine comprise 7.6% of the total confirmed cases.

The DOH said it has observed that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is down by 25% over the past two weeks.

“Hopefully, we’ll reach the point that the number will continue to decrease and we will no longer report cases,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in Filipino.

Last week, the Philippine Red Cross resumed its coronavirus testing after the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. paid P500 million, less than half of its P1.1-billion debt.

The temporary halt in the operations of the humanitarian organization led to the drop of reported cases in Metro Manila and provinces in Calabarzon by as much as 50%, crippling the government’s isolation program and affecting testing information.

Of the 17,564 individuals who were tested Sunday, 1,057 or 6% tested positive for COVID-19, the DOH said.

Hundreds of thousands were evacuated as cyclone Rolly (international name: Goni), a super typhoon at its peak, battered South Luzon over the weekend. The disaster struck at a time when the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The DOH stressed the importance of complying with infection control measures while seeking temporary shelter.

Globally, the new coronavirus has infected more than 46.5 million individuals, with over 1.2 million deaths.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amid Rolly's onslaught, netizens ask: Where's Duterte?
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
What is considered as the world's strongest storm this 2020 has hit the Philippines, and with it has also left citizens asking...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Siony
By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Siony."
Headlines
fbfb
Palace claims absence of ABS-CBN regional networks amid 'Rolly' onslaught left no vacuum
4 hours ago
Filipinos whose homes were within the track of powerful cyclone Rolly could not get access to the largest regional news network...
Headlines
fbfb
'Rolly' leaves at least 16 dead, 114k families in evacuation centers
6 hours ago
Typhoon Rolly battered Bicol and and other parts of Luzon and left at least 10 people dead and affected more than two million...
Headlines
fbfb
Rolly pummels Southern Luzon
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Super Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni) the world’s strongest tropical cyclone so far this year pounded Southern...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: No need for typhoon responders to undergo COVID-19 testing
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 minutes ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said responders may be deployed as long as they have no symptoms and have no exposure...
Headlines
fbfb
'Worse than Rosing': 15,000 families affected, 5 dead in Catanduanes after 'Rolly' onslaught
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
The governor of Catanduanes on Monday said then Super Typhoon 'Rolly' dealt heavy damage to the province, describing its extent...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque defends late 'Rolly' briefing: It was a Sunday
2 hours ago
Asked why the briefing was only conducted on Sunday or days after Rolly entered Philippine Area of Responsibility, Roque said...
Headlines
fbfb
Add to cart: Discounts for seniors, PWDs in online shops
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
“Most senior citizens and persons with disability above 65 years old purchase food items and other goods online and...
Headlines
fbfb
Storm signals lifted as 'Rolly' moves away from Philippine landmass
3 hours ago
While all wind signals have been lifted, “occasional gusts” will still be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with