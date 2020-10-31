#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Metro Manila, other areas under storm warning signals as 'Rolly' keeps strength
A handout photo taken on October 31, 2020 from the facebook page of Philippine Coast Guard, shows personnels from the coast guard evacuating residents from the coastal villages of Buhi town, Camarines Sur province, south of Manila, to a safer place, ahead of Typhoon Goni's landfall.
Philippine Coast Guard via AFP
Metro Manila, other areas under storm warning signals as 'Rolly' keeps strength
(Philstar.com) - October 31, 2020 - 6:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — More areas have been placed under storm warning signals, including Metro Manila as Typhoon Rolly keeps its strength ahead of its landfall over mainland Catanduanes on Sunday morning, state bureau PAGASA said Saturday afternoon.

"Rolly" has maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 265 kph. 

The following areas under Signal No. 3 should expect winds between 121 to 170 kilometers per hour in the next 18 hours:

  • Catanduanes
  • Cabusao, Camarines Sur
  • Libmanan, Camarines Sur
  • Pasacao, Camarines Sur
  • Pamplona, Camarines Sur
  • Magarao, Camarines Sur
  • Bombon, Camarines Sur
  • Calabanga, Camarines Sur
  • Canaman, Camarines Sur
  • Camaligan, Camarines Sur
  • Gainza, Camarines Sur
  • Naga City
  • Milaor, Camarines Sur
  • San Fernando, Camarines Sur
  • Minalabac, Pili, Camarines Sur
  • Ocampo, Camarines Sur
  • Baao, Camarines Sur
  • Bula, Camarines Sur
  • Balatan, Camarines Sur
  • Nabua, Camarines Sur
  • Bato, Camarines Sur
  • Iriga City
  • Buhi, Camarines Sur
  • Sagnay, Camarines Sur
  • Tigaon, Camarines Sur
  • Goa, Camarines Sur
  • Tinambac, Camarines Sur
  • Siruma, Camarines Sur
  • Lagonoy, Camarines Sur
  • San Jose, Camarines Sur
  • Garchitorena, Camarines Sur
  • Presentacion, Camarines Sur
  • Caramoan, Camarines Sur
  • Albay

The following areas under Signal Number 2, meanwhile, should expect winds between 61 to 120 kph in at least 24 hours:

  • Metro Manila
  • Bulacan
  • Rizal
  • Laguna
  • Cavite
  • Batangas
  • Quezon including Polillo Islands
  • Camarines Norte
  • rest of Camarines Sur
  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate including Ticao and Burias islands
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
  • northern Samar
  • Hinabangan, Samar
  • Paranas, Samar
  • Motiong, Samar
  • Jiabong, Samar
  • Catbalogan City
  • San Jose de Buan, Samar
  • San Jorge, Samar
  • Tarangnan, Samar
  • Gandara, Samar
  • Santa Margarita, Samar
  • Matuguinao, Samar
  • Calbayog City, Samar
  • Tagapul-An, Samar
  • Almagro, Samar
  • Santo Nino, Samar
  • Pagsanghan, Samar
  • San Julian, Eastern Samar
  • Sulat, Eastern Samar
  • Taft, Eastern Samar
  • Can-Avid, Eastern Samar
  • Dolores, Eastern Samar
  • Maslog, Eastern Samar
  • Oras, Eastern Samar
  • San Policarpo, Eastern Samar
  • Arteche, Eastern Samar
  • Jipapad, Eastern Samar

Signal Number 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where winds between 30 to 60 kph and intermittent rains are expected in 36 hours:

  • Pampanga
  • Bataan
  • Zambales
  • Tarlac
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Aurora
  • Pangasinan
  • La Union
  • Quirino, Ilocos Sur
  • Gregorio Del Pilar, Ilocos Sur
  • Salcedo, Ilocos Sur
  • San Emilio, Ilocos Sur
  • Candon City, Ilocos Sur
  • Galimuyod, Ilocos Sur
  • Santa Lucia, Ilocos Sur
  • Cervantes, Ilocos Sur
  • Sigay, Ilocos Sur
  • Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur
  • Suyo, Ilocos Sur
  • Tagudin, Ilocos Sur
  • Alilem, Ilocos Sur
  • Sugpon, Ilocos Sur
  • Mountain Province
  • Benguet
  • Ifugao
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quirino
  • Mallig, Isabela
  • Quirino, Isabela
  • Ilagan, Isabela
  • Roxas, Isabela
  • San Manuel, Isabela
  • Burgos, Isabela
  • Gamu, Isabela
  • Palanan, Isabela
  • San Mariano,  Isabela
  • Benito Soliven, Isabela
  • Naguilian, Isabela
  • Reina Mercedes, Isabela
  • Luna, Isabela
  • Aurora, Isabela
  • Cabatuan, Isabela
  • San Mateo, Isabela
  • Cauayan City
  • Dinapigue, Isabela
  • San Guillermo, Isabela
  • Echague, Isabela
  • San Agustin, Isabela
  • Jones, Isabela
  • Angadanan, Isabela
  • Alicia, Isabela
  • San Isidro, Isabela
  • Ramon, Isabela
  • Santiago City
  • Cordon, Isabela
  • rest of Eastern Samar
  • rest of Samar
  • Leyte, Leyte
  • Tabango, Leyte
  • San Isidro, Leyte
  • Calubian, Leyte
  • Capoocan, Leyte
  • Carigara, Leyte
  • Tunga, Leyte
  • Barugo, Leyte
  • San Miguel, Leyte
  • Babatngon, Leyte
  • Tacloban City, Leyte
  • Numancia, Aklan
  • Lezo, Aklan
  • Makato, Aklan
  • Tangalan, Aklan
  • Ibajay, Aklan
  • Nabas, Aklan
  • Malay, Aklan
  • Buruanga, Aklan
  • Kalibo, Aklan
  • Libertad, Antique
  • Pandan, Antique

PAGASA forecasts that the eye of “Rolly” will pass over mainland Catanduanes and Camarines provinces Sunday morning and over mainland Quezon and the southern portion of Aurora in the afternoon. It will then cross the southern Luzon and Metro Manila area before exiting mainland Luzon on Monday morning.

Ahead of its landfall, local disaster prevention officials have initiated evacuations of thousands of people along the track of the typhoon, which is projected to hit land packing winds ranging from 185 to 205 kph.

Storm surge

The state weather bureau said there is a “high risk” in the next 24 hours of a storm surge of more than one floor over the northern coastal areas of Quezon, including Polillo Islands, Camarines provinces and Catanduanes.

There is also a high risk of a storm surge of more than six feet up to more than nine feet over the coastal areas of Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southeastern coastal area of Batangas and the southwestern coastal area of Quezon.

A storm surge of three feet to six feet is also possible in the next 24 hours over the coastal areas of Aurora, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, the rest of the coastal areas of Bicol Region, Batangas and Quezon.

Rains, flood, landslides, lahar

The outer rainbands of “Rolly” would already bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol region and eastern Visayas today.

Heavy to intense rains will pummel Metro Manila, Bicol region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Marinduque, and the northern portions of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro beginning early Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Cagayan valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Romblon, and the rest of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro.

PAGASA is warning of flooding, rain-induced landslides, lahar flows due to prolonged rainfall.

"Rolly" was last spotted 345 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes. By Sunday afternoon, it will be in the vicinity of Lopez, Quezon.

Forecast position

  • 24 hour (Sunday afternoon): in the vicinity of Lopez, Quezon
  • 48 hour (Monday afternoon): 245 km west of Iba, Zambales
  • 72 hour (Tuesday afternoon): 630 km west of Iba, Zambales (outside PAR) 
  • 96 hour (Wednesday afternoon): 925 km west of central Luzon

TYPHOON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US agency upgrades Rolly to super typhoon while over Philippine Sea
9 hours ago
The United States Navy's weather bureau reported an intensified Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni) overnight, reaching...
Headlines
fbfb
PAGASA: ‘Rolly’ may become a super typhoon in 12 hours
9 hours ago
Typhoon “Rolly,” the strongest storm on earth so far this year, may strengthen into a super typhoon in the next...
Headlines
fbfb
PAGASA warns of storm surge due to ‘Rolly’
8 hours ago
PAGASA is warning of a “moderate to high” risk of a storm surge of up to one floor high in some coastal areas...
Headlines
fbfb
Typhoon Rolly may trigger lahar flows near Mayon, Pinatubo, Taal volcanoes — Phivolcs
7 hours ago
State seismologists on Friday night warned that the heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Rolly might cause three volcanoes in...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-activist comes out as NTF-ELCAC source
By Jennifer Rendon | 19 hours ago
A former activist actively involved in the anti-communist campaign using an assumed identity has turned out to be the “ace...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Standby funds worth P879 million ready to augment LGUs response to 'Rolly'— Palace
1 hour ago
As the country braces itself for Typhoon Rolly, Malacañang on Saturday said emergency supplies and standby funds worth...
Headlines
fbfb
Extensive damage expected from Typhoon Rolly — NDRRMC
3 hours ago
NDRRMC Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad said that "heavy to very heavy damages" are expected in the areas along the Typhoon Rolly's...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines orders 200,000 to evacuate as Typhoon Rolly nears
4 hours ago
More than 200,000 people in the Philippines were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday as the most powerful typhoon...
Headlines
fbfb
Davao chocolate wins big in 1st virtual competition
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The famous Malagos Chocolates of Davao continues to prove its dominance after it bagged top awards in the first-ever online...
Headlines
fbfb
Powerful typhoon roars toward Philippines
By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Typhoon Rolly barreled toward the country yesterday, with weather forecasters warning that it could intensify into a super...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with