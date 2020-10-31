Metro Manila, other areas under storm warning signals as 'Rolly' keeps strength

MANILA, Philippines — More areas have been placed under storm warning signals, including Metro Manila as Typhoon Rolly keeps its strength ahead of its landfall over mainland Catanduanes on Sunday morning, state bureau PAGASA said Saturday afternoon.

"Rolly" has maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 265 kph.

The following areas under Signal No. 3 should expect winds between 121 to 170 kilometers per hour in the next 18 hours:

Catanduanes

Cabusao, Camarines Sur

Libmanan, Camarines Sur

Pasacao, Camarines Sur

Pamplona, Camarines Sur

Magarao, Camarines Sur

Bombon, Camarines Sur

Calabanga, Camarines Sur

Canaman, Camarines Sur

Camaligan, Camarines Sur

Gainza, Camarines Sur

Naga City

Milaor, Camarines Sur

San Fernando, Camarines Sur

Minalabac, Pili, Camarines Sur

Ocampo, Camarines Sur

Baao, Camarines Sur

Bula, Camarines Sur

Balatan, Camarines Sur

Nabua, Camarines Sur

Bato, Camarines Sur

Iriga City

Buhi, Camarines Sur

Sagnay, Camarines Sur

Tigaon, Camarines Sur

Goa, Camarines Sur

Tinambac, Camarines Sur

Siruma, Camarines Sur

Lagonoy, Camarines Sur

San Jose, Camarines Sur

Garchitorena, Camarines Sur

Presentacion, Camarines Sur

Caramoan, Camarines Sur

Albay

The following areas under Signal Number 2, meanwhile, should expect winds between 61 to 120 kph in at least 24 hours:

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Rizal

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

rest of Camarines Sur

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias islands

Marinduque

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

northern Samar

Hinabangan, Samar

Paranas, Samar

Motiong, Samar

Jiabong, Samar

Catbalogan City

San Jose de Buan, Samar

San Jorge, Samar

Tarangnan, Samar

Gandara, Samar

Santa Margarita, Samar

Matuguinao, Samar

Calbayog City, Samar

Tagapul-An, Samar

Almagro, Samar

Santo Nino, Samar

Pagsanghan, Samar

San Julian, Eastern Samar

Sulat, Eastern Samar

Taft, Eastern Samar

Can-Avid, Eastern Samar

Dolores, Eastern Samar

Maslog, Eastern Samar

Oras, Eastern Samar

San Policarpo, Eastern Samar

Arteche, Eastern Samar

Jipapad, Eastern Samar

Signal Number 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where winds between 30 to 60 kph and intermittent rains are expected in 36 hours:

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Pangasinan

La Union

Quirino, Ilocos Sur

Gregorio Del Pilar, Ilocos Sur

Salcedo, Ilocos Sur

San Emilio, Ilocos Sur

Candon City, Ilocos Sur

Galimuyod, Ilocos Sur

Santa Lucia, Ilocos Sur

Cervantes, Ilocos Sur

Sigay, Ilocos Sur

Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur

Suyo, Ilocos Sur

Tagudin, Ilocos Sur

Alilem, Ilocos Sur

Sugpon, Ilocos Sur

Mountain Province

Benguet

Ifugao

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Mallig, Isabela

Quirino, Isabela

Ilagan, Isabela

Roxas, Isabela

San Manuel, Isabela

Burgos, Isabela

Gamu, Isabela

Palanan, Isabela

San Mariano, Isabela

Benito Soliven, Isabela

Naguilian, Isabela

Reina Mercedes, Isabela

Luna, Isabela

Aurora, Isabela

Cabatuan, Isabela

San Mateo, Isabela

Cauayan City

Dinapigue, Isabela

San Guillermo, Isabela

Echague, Isabela

San Agustin, Isabela

Jones, Isabela

Angadanan, Isabela

Alicia, Isabela

San Isidro, Isabela

Ramon, Isabela

Santiago City

Cordon, Isabela

rest of Eastern Samar

rest of Samar

Leyte, Leyte

Tabango, Leyte

San Isidro, Leyte

Calubian, Leyte

Capoocan, Leyte

Carigara, Leyte

Tunga, Leyte

Barugo, Leyte

San Miguel, Leyte

Babatngon, Leyte

Tacloban City, Leyte

Numancia, Aklan

Lezo, Aklan

Makato, Aklan

Tangalan, Aklan

Ibajay, Aklan

Nabas, Aklan

Malay, Aklan

Buruanga, Aklan

Kalibo, Aklan

Libertad, Antique

Pandan, Antique

PAGASA forecasts that the eye of “Rolly” will pass over mainland Catanduanes and Camarines provinces Sunday morning and over mainland Quezon and the southern portion of Aurora in the afternoon. It will then cross the southern Luzon and Metro Manila area before exiting mainland Luzon on Monday morning.

Ahead of its landfall, local disaster prevention officials have initiated evacuations of thousands of people along the track of the typhoon, which is projected to hit land packing winds ranging from 185 to 205 kph.

Storm surge

The state weather bureau said there is a “high risk” in the next 24 hours of a storm surge of more than one floor over the northern coastal areas of Quezon, including Polillo Islands, Camarines provinces and Catanduanes.

There is also a high risk of a storm surge of more than six feet up to more than nine feet over the coastal areas of Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southeastern coastal area of Batangas and the southwestern coastal area of Quezon.

A storm surge of three feet to six feet is also possible in the next 24 hours over the coastal areas of Aurora, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, the rest of the coastal areas of Bicol Region, Batangas and Quezon.

Rains, flood, landslides, lahar

The outer rainbands of “Rolly” would already bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol region and eastern Visayas today.

Heavy to intense rains will pummel Metro Manila, Bicol region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Marinduque, and the northern portions of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro beginning early Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Cagayan valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Romblon, and the rest of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro.

PAGASA is warning of flooding, rain-induced landslides, lahar flows due to prolonged rainfall.

"Rolly" was last spotted 345 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes. By Sunday afternoon, it will be in the vicinity of Lopez, Quezon.

Forecast position