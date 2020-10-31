Metro Manila, other areas under storm warning signals as 'Rolly' keeps strength

MANILA, Philippines — More areas have been placed under storm warning signals, including Metro Manila as Typhoon Rolly keeps its strength ahead of its landfall over mainland Catanduanes on Sunday morning, state bureau PAGASA said Saturday afternoon.
"Rolly" has maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 265 kph.
The following areas under Signal No. 3 should expect winds between 121 to 170 kilometers per hour in the next 18 hours:
- Catanduanes
- Cabusao, Camarines Sur
- Libmanan, Camarines Sur
- Pasacao, Camarines Sur
- Pamplona, Camarines Sur
- Magarao, Camarines Sur
- Bombon, Camarines Sur
- Calabanga, Camarines Sur
- Canaman, Camarines Sur
- Camaligan, Camarines Sur
- Gainza, Camarines Sur
- Naga City
- Milaor, Camarines Sur
- San Fernando, Camarines Sur
- Minalabac, Pili, Camarines Sur
- Ocampo, Camarines Sur
- Baao, Camarines Sur
- Bula, Camarines Sur
- Balatan, Camarines Sur
- Nabua, Camarines Sur
- Bato, Camarines Sur
- Iriga City
- Buhi, Camarines Sur
- Sagnay, Camarines Sur
- Tigaon, Camarines Sur
- Goa, Camarines Sur
- Tinambac, Camarines Sur
- Siruma, Camarines Sur
- Lagonoy, Camarines Sur
- San Jose, Camarines Sur
- Garchitorena, Camarines Sur
- Presentacion, Camarines Sur
- Caramoan, Camarines Sur
- Albay
The following areas under Signal Number 2, meanwhile, should expect winds between 61 to 120 kph in at least 24 hours:
- Metro Manila
- Bulacan
- Rizal
- Laguna
- Cavite
- Batangas
- Quezon including Polillo Islands
- Camarines Norte
- rest of Camarines Sur
- Sorsogon
- Masbate including Ticao and Burias islands
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
- northern Samar
- Hinabangan, Samar
- Paranas, Samar
- Motiong, Samar
- Jiabong, Samar
- Catbalogan City
- San Jose de Buan, Samar
- San Jorge, Samar
- Tarangnan, Samar
- Gandara, Samar
- Santa Margarita, Samar
- Matuguinao, Samar
- Calbayog City, Samar
- Tagapul-An, Samar
- Almagro, Samar
- Santo Nino, Samar
- Pagsanghan, Samar
- San Julian, Eastern Samar
- Sulat, Eastern Samar
- Taft, Eastern Samar
- Can-Avid, Eastern Samar
- Dolores, Eastern Samar
- Maslog, Eastern Samar
- Oras, Eastern Samar
- San Policarpo, Eastern Samar
- Arteche, Eastern Samar
- Jipapad, Eastern Samar
Signal Number 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where winds between 30 to 60 kph and intermittent rains are expected in 36 hours:
- Pampanga
- Bataan
- Zambales
- Tarlac
- Nueva Ecija
- Aurora
- Pangasinan
- La Union
- Quirino, Ilocos Sur
- Gregorio Del Pilar, Ilocos Sur
- Salcedo, Ilocos Sur
- San Emilio, Ilocos Sur
- Candon City, Ilocos Sur
- Galimuyod, Ilocos Sur
- Santa Lucia, Ilocos Sur
- Cervantes, Ilocos Sur
- Sigay, Ilocos Sur
- Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur
- Suyo, Ilocos Sur
- Tagudin, Ilocos Sur
- Alilem, Ilocos Sur
- Sugpon, Ilocos Sur
- Mountain Province
- Benguet
- Ifugao
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- Mallig, Isabela
- Quirino, Isabela
- Ilagan, Isabela
- Roxas, Isabela
- San Manuel, Isabela
- Burgos, Isabela
- Gamu, Isabela
- Palanan, Isabela
- San Mariano, Isabela
- Benito Soliven, Isabela
- Naguilian, Isabela
- Reina Mercedes, Isabela
- Luna, Isabela
- Aurora, Isabela
- Cabatuan, Isabela
- San Mateo, Isabela
- Cauayan City
- Dinapigue, Isabela
- San Guillermo, Isabela
- Echague, Isabela
- San Agustin, Isabela
- Jones, Isabela
- Angadanan, Isabela
- Alicia, Isabela
- San Isidro, Isabela
- Ramon, Isabela
- Santiago City
- Cordon, Isabela
- rest of Eastern Samar
- rest of Samar
- Leyte, Leyte
- Tabango, Leyte
- San Isidro, Leyte
- Calubian, Leyte
- Capoocan, Leyte
- Carigara, Leyte
- Tunga, Leyte
- Barugo, Leyte
- San Miguel, Leyte
- Babatngon, Leyte
- Tacloban City, Leyte
- Numancia, Aklan
- Lezo, Aklan
- Makato, Aklan
- Tangalan, Aklan
- Ibajay, Aklan
- Nabas, Aklan
- Malay, Aklan
- Buruanga, Aklan
- Kalibo, Aklan
- Libertad, Antique
- Pandan, Antique
PAGASA forecasts that the eye of “Rolly” will pass over mainland Catanduanes and Camarines provinces Sunday morning and over mainland Quezon and the southern portion of Aurora in the afternoon. It will then cross the southern Luzon and Metro Manila area before exiting mainland Luzon on Monday morning.
Ahead of its landfall, local disaster prevention officials have initiated evacuations of thousands of people along the track of the typhoon, which is projected to hit land packing winds ranging from 185 to 205 kph.
Storm surge
The state weather bureau said there is a “high risk” in the next 24 hours of a storm surge of more than one floor over the northern coastal areas of Quezon, including Polillo Islands, Camarines provinces and Catanduanes.
There is also a high risk of a storm surge of more than six feet up to more than nine feet over the coastal areas of Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southeastern coastal area of Batangas and the southwestern coastal area of Quezon.
A storm surge of three feet to six feet is also possible in the next 24 hours over the coastal areas of Aurora, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, the rest of the coastal areas of Bicol Region, Batangas and Quezon.
Rains, flood, landslides, lahar
The outer rainbands of “Rolly” would already bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol region and eastern Visayas today.
Heavy to intense rains will pummel Metro Manila, Bicol region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Marinduque, and the northern portions of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro beginning early Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Cagayan valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Romblon, and the rest of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro.
PAGASA is warning of flooding, rain-induced landslides, lahar flows due to prolonged rainfall.
"Rolly" was last spotted 345 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes. By Sunday afternoon, it will be in the vicinity of Lopez, Quezon.
Forecast position
- 24 hour (Sunday afternoon): in the vicinity of Lopez, Quezon
- 48 hour (Monday afternoon): 245 km west of Iba, Zambales
- 72 hour (Tuesday afternoon): 630 km west of Iba, Zambales (outside PAR)
- 96 hour (Wednesday afternoon): 925 km west of central Luzon
